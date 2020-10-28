Maps: Parts of Mass. could see dusting of snow before Halloween

The snow is expected to fall in Western Massachusetts, but not so much in Boston, the weather service said. The Berkshires and Worcester County are likely to see a maximum of 3 inches on the ground, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that snow may arrive in Massachusetts late Thursday into Friday when two weather systems combine into a winter-weather maker.

It’s not even November, but Massachusetts could already be getting a taste of winter.

The shaded areas are likely to see some snow Thursday night into Friday, forecasters said. National Weather Service

The pre-Halloween dusting is a result of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and a following system..

“The remnants of Zeta will bring a soaking windswept rain Thursday into Friday morning, with rain changing to snow late Thursday night before ending across the interior, especially in the hills,” forecasters said.

The exact timing of when the rain from the two systems will turn to snow is still a question, according to the weather service.

“This remains a low confidence forecast when it comes to snow amounts given that we remain 48 hours out... there are still some significant questions,” forecasters said in a 7:13 a.m. Wednesday discussion. “Exact timing will make a big difference as snow will of course stand a better chance of accumulating during the overnight hours.”

In the worst-case scenario, northern parts of the state, including North Adams, Greenfield, and Fitchburg, could see upward of 7 inches. That situation would also leave other parts of the state, including Boston, with a 1-inch dusting, forecasters said.

The high-end amounts of snow across Massachusetts. National Weather Service

The two systems will likely also bring strong winds with them, leaving gusty winds on Friday. A gale watch is in effect along the coasts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut until Friday evening, forecasters said.

The weather service issued a gale watch until Friday evening. National Weather Service

There could also be minor coastal flooding, forecasters said.

Those in New Hampshire and Maine could also see snow Thursday into Friday, with the southern parts of that region seeing up to 3 inches, with less predicted snow as you move north through the two states, forecasters said.

A look at how much snow Maine could get Thursday into Friday. National Weather Service

If snow falls in Concord, N.H., before midnight Thursday, it would tie for the shortest number of days — 172 — between the last snowfall and the first snowfall of the season, forecasters said.





