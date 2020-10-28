Mass. physicians circulate petition calling for governor to roll back reopening

“Thousands of Massachusetts residents received text messages last night to stop gathering with family and friends due to the high risk of COVID-19,” Dr. Rebecca Perkins, co-founder of COVAC, said Tuesday in a statement. “If the risks are too high for us to see our loved ones, how can businesses that allow people to gather indoors in large numbers remain open safely? We need the administration to issue clear, evidence-based guidance that applies to all settings.”

The physicians of the COVID-19 Action Coalition, a grassroots advocacy group known as COVAC, said such actions are necessary due to the “sharply increasing case numbers in recent weeks.”

A group of physicians has organized a petition calling for Governor Charlie Baker to close indoor bars, restrict indoor seating at restaurants, and roll back other reopening measures in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Cases have been gradually rising and have spiked in recent days. Baker said Wednesday the state is better prepared now than in the deadly spring to handle the situation.

But COVAC wants Baker to institute several changes to the state’s reopening policy. Their recommendations include closing indoor bars (even if food is served); resuming prior limits on indoor seating at restaurants; closing or limiting the capacity of indoor entertainment venues; and limiting gathering sizes to less than 10.

The group’s petition on Change.org, which has been signed by more than 650 people, also calls for more surveillance testing and funding for personal protective equipment and additional infection control measures in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dr. Susanna Huh, co-founder and president of COVAC, said scaling back reopening, enforcing mask mandates, and expanding testing capability was necessary to "avert another full-blown economic and public health crisis.”

“As physicians, the rapid surge in COVID-19 infections is increasing our worry about having enough tests, equipment, and hospital beds to care for our patients,” Huh said in the statement. “As parents, we want to protect our children and keep schools open for in-person learning. Our spouses and friends, including physicians and health care workers, are struggling through job layoffs. We all want and need a healthy economy, but a healthy economy isn’t possible without healthy people to support it."

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.