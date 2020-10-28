N.H. woman hit by sedan driven by man on I-95 in Canton in domestic violence incident

The 35-year-old woman suffered what are believed to be non-threatening injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail about the incident that took place around 10:49 p.m. Tuesday.

The two were allegedly traveling in the same car and pulled over in the breakdown lane after an argument and got out of the car. The man then got got back in the vehicle and struck her, police said.

A New Hampshire woman was injured Tuesday night in an apparent domestic violence incident that played out in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 in Canton when a man she was with hit her with a car, State Police said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on charges of assault and battery, but his name was not released due to a state law that prohibits police from publicly identifying domestic violence suspects.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Wednesday, State Police said.

According to Procopio, the man and woman were arguing while driving on the interstate, and then pulled over in Canton near the interchange with Interstate 93.

"Investigation indicates that the incident was a domestic assault that involved a man and the female victim standing outside their Ford Focus in the breakdown lane,'' Procopio wrote. “At one point in the incident the male re-entered the vehicle and began to drive. As he did so he struck the female.”

The man stayed on the scene and was arrested by State Police.

The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.





