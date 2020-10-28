Nine test positive in Martha’s Vineyard COVID cluster following wedding held on holiday weekend

The Island Boards of Health initially learned of the cluster when a wedding guest tested positive for the virus on Oct. 20, Valley said in a telephone interview Wednesday. Contact tracing led them to the other cases, she said.

A total of nine people have now tested positive following the wedding, said Tisbury Health Agent Maura Valley.

Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 cluster stemming from a wedding held on Martha’s Vineyard during Columbus Day weekend, the first such cluster on the island.

Seven of the nine people who have tested positive for the virus tested positive on the island, Valley said. Of the nine who tested positive, five were workers at the Oct. 11 wedding and four were guests, including two people who tested positive off-island.

“Although this outbreak is unfortunate, the wedding is only one of many public gatherings held on the Island and should also serve as a reminder that we must remain vigilant in observing COVID safety guidelines,” a statement from the Island Boards of Health released Tuesday read.

Of the seven cases on the island, two people have been released from isolation, Valley said.

The indoor-outdoor wedding followed state protocols in terms of the number of guests, Valley said, but appears to have violated the state travelers' guidance.

State officials require those who are traveling from a high-risk state to fill out a travel form prior to their visit, as well as quarantine for 14 days or show a negative test result within 72 hours of entering Massachusetts.

“Right now, it appears some individuals came from high-risk states,” she said.

Across the state, indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 25 people, private outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people, and outdoor gatherings at event venues or public settings are limited to a maximum of 100 people.

These cases “should serve as a cautionary note for families with college and university students who will soon be returning home for the Thanksgiving holiday,” the statement read.

While there have been COVID-19 cases on the island, this is the first COVID-19 cluster present, Valley said. Nantucket saw its own cluster from a church gathering back in September and a pair of positive cases linked to an August beach party.

Martha’s Vineyard has been able to keep cases down, Valley said, by implementing a construction moratorium early on, which limited the number of people commuting to the island — “stopping the initial surge” — and by setting up testing around the island for anyone who wanted it.

“Having people buy into this idea and get tested has helped us be on top of the numbers,” she said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.