Pawtucket father accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old child

A Pawtucket man allegedly admitted to physically abusing his 2-month-old child, who was treated at a Providence hospital for broken femurs and skull fractures, according to Pawtucket police.

Police responded to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Wednesday where the abused infant was being treated for "multiple injuries to include broken femurs and skull fractures,'' police wrote in a statement. The child’s mother was interviewed, leading authorities to consider the child’s father as a suspect, police wrote.

Officers later tracked down the father, identified as 23-year-old Carlos Melendez Campos, who “later confessed to the abuse,'' police alleged.