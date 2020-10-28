Pawtucket father accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old child

A Pawtucket man allegedly admitted to physically abusing his 2-month-old child, who was treated at a Providence hospital for broken femurs and skull fractures, according to Pawtucket police.
Police responded to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Wednesday where the abused infant was being treated for "multiple injuries to include broken femurs and skull fractures,'' police wrote in a statement. The child’s mother was interviewed, leading authorities to consider the child’s father as a suspect, police wrote.
Officers later tracked down the father, identified as 23-year-old Carlos Melendez Campos, who “later confessed to the abuse,'' police alleged.
The father is scheduled to be arraigned in district court in Providence Wednesday on three counts of child abuse in the first degree, police said.
The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families also is investigating, officials said.
This a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
