Rhode Island’s Raimondo on COVID-19: ‘We are in a bad place’

Raimondo noted that the positive COVID-19 test rate was up to 2.9 percent this week – marking the highest rate in two months. And she said new hospitalizations are up to 139 this week – 100 percent higher than a month ago.

“I’ll say today we are in a bad place,” Governor Gina M. Raimondo said during a news conference Wednesday. “This data is not encouraging. It’s heading in the wrong direction in every metric.”

PROVIDENCE — A second wave of the coronavirus is hitting Rhode Island, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and raising the prospect of new restrictions by the end of this week.

“It’s a wakeup call – more than a wakeup call, really – for everyone one of us to ask ourselves: What am I going to do differently?” she said. “We have to start doing things differently if we are going to change the trend.”

Raimondo called for Rhode Islanders to wear face masks whenever they are with people they don’t live with, and, for the next couple of weeks, to limit non-essential interactions.

“You don’t need to go watch a sports game or a sports practice,” she said. “You don’t need to go out for coffee after church. You don’t need to have friends over for dinner or lunch. You don’t need to go out and hang out with your coworkers after work. You don’t need three play dates in a weekend. These are the things that we don’t have the luxury to be doing now.”

Raimondo said she plans to announce new restrictions at 1 p.m. Friday.

Since the end of June, Rhode Island has been in Phase 3 of reopening its economy amid the pandemic, and she warned that within a week or two the state could exceed the metrics that would trigger a return to Phase 2, which imposed stricter limits on businesses, churches, and nursing homes, for example.

Raimondo said she wants to limit the damage done to commerce and avoid an abrupt return to Phase 2.

“We are able now to target our interventions better because of all our testing, because of all our data,” she said. “So I’d like to not have a blunt instrument of Phase 2.”

But she said it’s clear that some new restrictions are needed to stem the spread of the virus.

“I’m looking at everything: more restrictions on workplaces, reducing the social gathering limit from 15 to a lower number,” Raimondo said. “Everything is on the table as we try to evaluate the best, more targeted things we can do to get Rhode Island in a better place.”

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, also sounded the alarm. “We are seeing very disturbing trends in our new data, particularly when it comes to new cases,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported that 425 people had tested positive for the virus, four more Rhode Islanders died from the virus, and the positive rate for the prior day’s testing stood at 3.2 percent. The state had 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 18 in intensive care, and eight on ventilators.

Latest COVID-19 data from the Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island Department of Health

“Today is the fourth day in a week that we have had more than 400 new cases, and one of those day we had a percent positivity higher than 4 percent," Alexander-Scott said. "What is important to know is that it is not too late. We can still change course.”

Raimondo said Rhode Island is not seeing “significant spread” of the virus in its public schools.

“The impulse may be to flip to distancing learning, but I don’t believe that is the right thing to do," she said.

After seven weeks of school, some 98,500 students are doing some form of in-person learning and 49,700 students are learning virtually, she said. Last week, the prevalence of the virus among both groups was “extremely low,” with 363 positive cases among those attending school in-person 312 cases among those attending remotely. The numbers indicate that students who are doing remote learning are still hanging out with friends or taking part in activities where they are exposed to the virus, she said.

Investigations show that the virus is spreading in Rhode Island because of casual gatherings where people take off their face masks, Raimondo said.

“We are all spending time with too many people,” she said.

The state’s contract tracing system has been overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases have increased.

Rhode Island has 300 contact tracers who notify people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. About 50 were hired in the past week, and the state is looking to hire another 100 contact tracers, Raimondo said, asking that applicants go to health.ri.gov/covidjobs.

“If we are doing what we are supposed to do, when we call, your contact list should be a pretty short list,” Raimondo said. “But the truth is we are calling people and they are telling us they have 50 close contacts. No one should have 50 close contacts right now.”

Rhode Islanders must refocus on keeping their groups small if the state hopes to turn around the current trends, she said.

With Halloween coming up on Saturday, Raimondo emphasized that Rhode Islanders should avoid parties this year and only trick-or-treat during daylight hours while wearing face masks and taking other precautions.

“Don’t have folks over to your house for Halloween, don’t go out to bars," she said. “We are going to be out with our enforcement teams. We will be imposing fines if we see social gatherings, if we see non-mask-wearing.”





















Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.