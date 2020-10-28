Two arrested, gun recovered following shots fired near Newbury Street

Two Boston men were arrested on illegal gun possession charges and as armed career criminals. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court, police said. They were identified as 24-year-Rashawn Bly and 23-year-old Walter Coleman.

No one was wounded during the incident that took place around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Fairfield and Newbury streets in the neighborhood known for stores and restaurants, Boston police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com Wednesday.

A gunfight involving four men broke out in Back Bay Tuesday afternoon, an incident that ended with two men in custody, a firearm recovered from a blue recycling bin and damage to several vehicles, according to Boston police.

According to police, Ball and Coleman were allegedly identified as two of the four men who engaged in the gunfight.

"Officers spoke with a witness who reported an exchange of gunfire between Rashawn Bly and Walter Coleman and two other unidentified individuals,'' police wrote. “Officers located ballistic damaged to multiple vehicles in the area of the original shots fired call.”

According to police, officers arriving on the scene to investigate reports of shots fired were alerted that two suspects were running on Newbury Street toward Boston Common, and then officers were told the men had turned onto Public Alley 434 and then entered Public Alley 437 heading toward the Common.

In Public Alley 437, police took Bly into custody.

Police then went to the roof of a nearby building.

"Once on the roof, officers observed a male, matching the description of the second individual, laying on the ground inside of a fenced in backyard of 24 Commonwealth Avenue,'' police wrote. Campbell was taken into custody by other officers.

Officers searched the area after the arrests and found a pistol in a city recycling bin near 173 Newbury St. police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.









