Collins, Gideon facing off in final debate before election

PORTLAND, Maine — The final debate of the US Senate race will feature GOP incumbent Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon going head to head Wednesday evening without the two independents candidates on the ballot.

But the independents aren't going quietly. Lisa Savage and Max Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission over being excluded from the debate hosted by WMTW-TV.

Savage says Maine people expect the station to invite all qualified candidates to participate. “It is a fairness question," Savage said.