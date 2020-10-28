Ex-Homeland Security aide Miles Taylor says he’s ‘Anonymous’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations."

Taylor, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted Wednesday that he wrote the 2018 op-ed in The New York Times and a subsequent book. Anonymous' identity had been hidden until now.

Taylor writes in a statement six days before the election that he is a Republican and wanted Trump to succeed.