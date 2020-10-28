A full moon will be visible across the world on Halloween for the first time since 1944

Halloween in 2020 will look different for a number of reasons. Among them: a full moon will light up the sky.

The full moon will be visible in all time zones on the holiday for the first time since 1944, according to the Farmers' Almanac. In 2001, those in Central and Pacific time zones trick-or-treated under a full moon.

Saturday’s full moon will also be a “blue moon," though it won’t actually appear blue. The term is used to describe the second full moon of a month, which takes place every 2.5 to 3 years, according to NASA. The first took place on Oct. 1.