Post-ABC polls: Biden leads Trump narrowly in Michigan, significantly in Wisconsin

The surveys show Biden narrowly ahead of Trump among likely voters in Michigan by 51 percent to 44 percent, with Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen at 3 percent. In Wisconsin, likely voters favor Biden by 57 percent to 40 percent, with Jorgensen at 2 percent. Among registered voters, Biden’s edge in Michigan is five points, while he leads by 17 points in Wisconsin.

WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden continues to outpace President Trump in two crucial Midwest battlegrounds, currently holding a slight lead over the president in Michigan while showing a much more substantial advantage in Wisconsin, according to a pair of Washington Post-ABC News polls.

Biden’s margins in both states are driven by overwhelming support among female likely voters. He leads Trump by 24 points among those women in Michigan and by 30 points in Wisconsin. Biden trails Trump among Michigan men by double digits, and the two are running about even among men in Wisconsin.

The findings suggest concerns about the coronavirus are weighing heavily on Trump’s candidacy, particularly in Wisconsin, which has seen case counts climb to record levels in recent weeks. When it comes to handling the pandemic, Biden is trusted more than Trump by double digits in both states, and large majorities support their state’s rules on masks and restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

Along with Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan are among a trio of states seen as vitally important to both the president and the former vice president in their efforts to assemble the 270 electoral votes needed for victory. Trump carried all three in 2016, shocking Democrats who had long enjoyed victories there, but by less than one percentage point each and a collective margin of fewer than 78,000 votes. Biden has held a steady lead in the polls in all three since summer.

The Wisconsin findings are significantly more bullish for Biden than some other public polls, which generally show him ahead by single digits, although two October surveys gave the former vice president a lead in the low double-digits. A month ago, a Post-ABC poll showed Biden with a lead of six points among likely voters in the state.

With early voting underway in both states, interest in the election is extremely high. Nearly 7 in 10 voters in Wisconsin and more than 6 in 10 in Michigan say they are following the campaign very closely. In both states, more than 9 in 10 say they are either certain to vote or already have voted. The polls find that almost 4 in 10 likely voters in each state say they have already cast their ballots.

Majorities in both states now say they plan to vote before Election Day. In Wisconsin, that marks a shift from a month ago, when a bare majority of likely voters (51 percent) said they planned to vote on Election Day. That has dropped to 39 percent, with 60 percent saying they will vote early or already have done so, including 37 percent who said they already voted.

The polls suggest Election Day turnout will be critical for Trump to close the gap with Biden. Trump leads among likely voters who plan to vote on Election Day, with 65 percent support in Michigan and 70 percent in Wisconsin. Among voters who have already voted or plan to do so before Election Day, over 7 in 10 in both Michigan and Wisconsin support Biden.

Trump voters continue to show more enthusiasm for their candidate, with 7 in 10 Michigan supporters and over 3 in 4 Wisconsin backers saying they are very enthusiastic about voting for the president. For Biden, 54 percent of Michigan voters and 56 percent of Wisconsin voters express a similar level of enthusiasm about their support of the former vice president.

Wisconsin is one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots, with cases surging there recently. The poll shows increased concerns among voters about the virus, with 70 percent saying they are very or somewhat worried that they or a family member might catch the virus or has already contracted it. That is an increase of seven points in the past month. The share of Wisconsin voters who are ''very worried'' is up from 23 percent in early September to 29 percent in the latest survey.

As fears of the virus rise in Wisconsin, perceptions of Trump’s performance as president have sagged. His overall approval rating is now 41 percent positive and 58 percent negative. Approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic stands at 39 percent positive and 59 percent negative, compared with 44 percent positive and 54 percent negative in September. Strong disapproval has risen from 47 percent to 54 percent since September.

Wisconsin voters trust Biden more than Trump by 20 points to handle the outbreak, an increase from the narrow seven-point edge Biden held on the issue in September. Among independents, trust in Biden has increased by 17 points, from 42 percent in September to 59 percent in the latest poll.

Both states are led by Democratic governors — Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and Tony Evers in Wisconsin — and their restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus have turned into partisan battles.

Whitmer and Trump have sparred over the virus, with the president repeatedly disparaging the first-term governor and, at one point, tweeting, ''Liberate Michigan'' in opposition to the restrictions she had imposed. Recently, she was the target of an alleged plot to kidnap her before the election.

A plurality (46 percent) of registered voters in Michigan say Trump is more to blame for the clashes between the two leaders, compared with 23 percent who say Whitmer is to blame, while 27 percent say the two bear equal responsibility.