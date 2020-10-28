Latest UMass model sees state death toll rising to around 10,400 in several weeks

The model numbers reflect both confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths. The state had tallied 9,888 confirmed and probable deaths as of Tuesday.

Researchers noted that the numbers could range between 10,274 and 10,620.

A University of Massachusetts model suggests the state’s coronavirus death tally will rise to around 10,400 by Nov. 21.

The rate of deaths reported each day has declined after a terrifying climb this spring. But the heartbreaking numbers have not gone to zero.

Case numbers have been generally rising in recent weeks and have spiked in the past six days. The model’s forecast for case numbers actually calls for fewer weekly cases by next Saturday than last Saturday. Nicholas Reich, the UMass epidemiology professor whose lab creates the ensemble forecast, said he thought the models included in it might be “undershooting a little bit.”

At the same time, he said in an email, “the models are (understandably) a bit wary of the recent higher observations of new cases, similar to a few weeks back where there was one week that jumped a bit higher than the trend would have suggested and then the following week was lower, back more in line with the slow but steady increase that we’ve seen recently.”

Reich’s lab collects various models and develops a combined forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

The lab only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because researchers believe forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data every week at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the federal agency, which posts the data on its own website.

Researchers from Google who have collaborated with Harvard on a model that looks only two weeks ahead predicted 10,225 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts by Nov. 8. The UMass model is more optimistic, predicting around 10,100 deaths by Nov. 7.

The UMass model also predicts that the total number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus will reach around 248,000 by Nov. 21.

US cases have been on the rise, prompting alarm about a devastating third surge. The UMass model, which last week saw case numbers stabilizing, now sees them rising in the next four weeks.

