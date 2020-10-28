Where are the presidential candidates today?

President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are in a final sprint toward Election Day, fanning out across the country along with their surrogates to court undecided voters and motivate supporters to send in ballots or get to the polls.
With time running out, decisions about where to spend precious hours each day are crucial. Here’s a look at where Trump, Biden, and their top surrogates are traveling (all times Eastern):
Wednesday, Oct. 28
President Trump:
— Trump holds rallies in Bullhead City, Ariz. at 2 p.m., and Goodyear, Ariz. at 4:30 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence
— Pence holds rallies in Mosinee, Wis. at 4 p.m. and Flint, Mich. at 8 p.m.
Former vice president Joe Biden
— Biden will deliver remarks on COVID-19 via livestream from Delaware
Senator Kamala Harris
— Harris meets with Latina business owners and holds a get-out-the-vote event in Tuscon, Ariz., then meets with Black leaders and holds a get-out-the-vote event Phoenix.
Thursday, Oct. 28
President Trump:
— Trump holds rallies in Tampa, Fla. at 1:30 p.m. and Fayetteville, N.C. at 6:30 p.m.
— Pence holds rallies in Des Moines, Iowa at 2:30 p.m. and Reno, Nev. at 8 p.m.
Former vice president Joe Biden
— Biden will travel to Broward County, Fla., and Tampa, Fla.
Former second lady Jill Biden
— Jill Biden will travel to Lansing and Westland, Mich., on Thursday
Friday, Oct. 29
President Trump
―Trump will travel to Waterford Township, Mich., Green Bay, Wisc., and Rochester, Minn.
Former vice president Joe Biden
— Biden will travel to Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday.
Senator Kamala Harris
— Harris will travel to Fort Worth, McAllen, and Houston, Texas, on Friday.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Former vice president Joe Biden
— Biden will travel to Michigan on Saturday, where he’ll be joined by former president Barack Obama.
