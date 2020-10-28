Which channel do you watch on Election Night?

On average, nearly a third of all the television sets in use in the 20 largest markets in the US were turned to broadcast networks ABC, NBC, CBS, or Fox during primetime hours on Election Night in 2016, according to ratings data from ComScore. As you would expect, the numbers dipped during the mid-term elections two years later, but they were still impressive compared to your average Tuesday night.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ (seriously, on-demand cartoons are everything we need in 2020) seem to have replaced linear television in recent years, but when it comes to Election Night, the networks still rule.

So what channels do Americans prefer to feed them their politics? NBC and ABC led the pack in 17 of the top 20 markets in 2016, with Fox snagging two wins, and CBS grabbing just one.

Here’s a breakdown of 2016 by market.

ComScore

*Rating: The percentage of the TV universe in the market that was tuning in.

*Share: The percentage of the TV sets in the market that were in use and tuning in.

Two years later, five markets saw changes in top stations on Election Night. Houston went from NBC to ABC; Phoenix went from NBC to Fox; San Francisco went from Fox to ABC; Tampa went from Fox to NBC; and Seattle went from NBC to ABC.

The ComScore numbers didn’t include cable networks like CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC, which typically enjoy high ratings on Election Night as well. But we know that CNN led the way for much of the night, until Fox News saw a massive spike after midnight Eastern Time as it became more clear that Donald Trump was going to be the president.

