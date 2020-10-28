Donald Trump and the inconvenient virus

Since the first appearance of COVID-19 in this country about nine months ago, the president’s unwavering goal has been to minimize the incidence and severity of the virus, seemingly for no other reason than to secure his reelection, even in the face of mounting infections and deaths. In his final push toward what may be that elusive goal, President Trump has been struggling to turn COVID-19 into a mere distraction. But as the virus continues to rage, the nation’s focus will not be denied or trivialized.

The Trump administration’s affirmation, in the waning days of the presidential campaign, that it is essentially powerless to control the coronavirus pandemic is a desperate and cowardly attempt to salvage and undo the most damaging presidential leadership failure in recent history.

Months ago, the president lost the opportunity to lead by refusing to adhere to the science that would have controlled the spread of the virus. Astoundingly, he has made ignoring COVID-19 — and its victims — the closing strategy that could well cost him the election.

Roger Hirschberg

Bondville, Vt.





Trump, Pence, and super-spreaders

Lots of people have suffered far more as a result of the pandemic than I have, but that does not mean that COVID-19 has been irrelevant for me or my family, since I am a high-risk septuagenarian. Nor does it mean that I am not greatly offended by the behavior of our president or his administration.

It is one thing for the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to blurt out the obvious white-flag surrender statement that “we’re not going to control the pandemic.” It is yet another for our “devout evangelical” vice president, Mike Pence, to risk transporting the virus from his senior staff cluster to the nation as a whole, potentially endangering the lives of people everywhere as he does the “essential” work of enabling his undeserving boss.

And it is far worse for the president of the United States to conduct what may turn out to be super-spreader rallies in hot spots around the country, chanting “COVID, COVID, COVID” as if the virus were a monster in a fairy tale.

I continue to wonder how decent human beings can watch this kind of behavior and still think Trump and his ilk deserve their vote. But then I remember that many of those who back the president live in the parallel universe created by the unholy marriage of Donald Trump and Fox News.

Michael Knosp

Melrose





White House chief of staff needlessly vilified

Appearing on CNN on Sunday, Mark Meadows merely noted what I believe to be a self-evident truth —that the coronavirus is an uncontrollable manifestation.

The White House chief of staff was attempting to make the point, in spite of Jake Tapper’s constant interruptions, that the virus will burn itself out eventually, as did the flu virus of the 1918 pandemic; that vaccines will soon come to market; that human herd immunity will be established against this viral coldlike strain; and that, meanwhile, therapeutic protocols and personal defensive measures must be deployed and employed to wage a defense against this scourge.

But as usual, the mainstream media is all over Meadows for stating the obvious. Given that he’s President Trump’s chief of staff, what else is to be expected, given the rants against anyone associated with this sitting president.

Earl Beal

Terre Haute, Ind.





With no end in sight, we can’t be ‘rounding the turn’ on coronavirus

No matter how hard Donald Trump tries to persuade us to ignore COVID-19, it just won’t go away. It continues to spread alarmingly. He tells us that we’re “rounding the turn” on the virus. In a footrace or horse race, rounding the turn means that the finish line is in view. The finish line of COVID-19 is no new cases or a negligible number.

Last week we had the largest number of new cases in a single day since July. That’s an ominous sign. The arrow on the chart indicating new cases of the virus is going up, not down.

The president tells us to ignore that because a vaccine will be available to all just before the election, or next week, or before the end of the year, or sometime after that. Ignore him and listen to his qualified medical advisers (the ones he ignores). Wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.

James Pehl

Marlborough