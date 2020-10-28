We are not telling you to read this article

I wish my contemporaries would follow his example on this. I wish they would stay out of the imperative mood. But no, the imperative is everywhere. T-shirts and tote bags bear slogans like “Be kind,” “If you can’t be kind, be quiet,” “Be happy,” “Don’t be a twat,” “Wash your hands,” “Wash your hands and ignore the president,” “ Keep calm and play pickleball .” And let’s not forget “Make America Great Again.” Phooey.

If we consider the Ten Commandments from the point of view of their grammar, oddly, none of them is a command: They are not in the imperative mood. They are indicative. I’m a King James girl, so I’ll use that Bible’s wording: “Thou shalt not steal,” “Thou shalt not kill” — that’s how the commandments go. When God inscribed his culture-defining message on stone tablets with his finger, he could have used the imperative mood if he wanted to. He could have written, “Do not steal,” “Do not kill.” But God, in his wisdom, went with the indicative.

One command that’s rarely seen but often heard is “Have a nice day.” This has given rise to a vast range of memes. An early version of the meme played out in the 2004-07 Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake & Josh.” The doorbell rings. Josh answers the door. It’s a deliveryman. He says, “Package for Josh Nichols,” and hands the box to Josh, who responds, “Thanks. Have a good day.” To which the deliveryman responds, “Don’t tell me what to do.” Processing that, Josh is speechless.

“Don’t tell me what to do” — which is, by the way, another command — has its own memes, one of which involves a scowling Queen Elizabeth with both middle fingers extended.

The commands I like the least, however, are ones people hang on walls inside their homes. They are doing this because? Whatever the reason, I admit people have been doing it for some time. Grandmothers have long adorned their parlors with signs that say “Take time to smell the flowers.” Who can criticize our grandmothers’ taste? All of us, but we’re too nice to voice it out loud. Nowadays slightly hipper people hang a version of that command in the kitchen: “Take time to smell the coffee.” I’ve even seen it on a T-shirt where it ends with “to smell me.”

Aspirational lifestyle catalogs and websites have for some time been offering us signs for our walls like “Enjoy” and “Eat” and “Breathe” and “Live, love, laugh” and the cute pair “Inhale” and “Exhale.” We can buy a sign that says “Giggle” and another that says “Get naked.” The Sundance catalog offers us “Celebrate” on a garland. Crate and Barrel has a growth chart for children (start 'em young!) that decrees “Bloom where you are planted.” Pottery Barn sells “Have yourself a merry little Christmas” on a framed mirror, “Eat” on rustic-looking wood, “Dream” in cursive lettering on mirrored glass, “Set the table,” and, oh yes, “Gather,” as a “Giclée reproduction on a white sintra.” Say what?

“Gather” is, in fact, my absolute least favorite house sign. It’s practically a meme all by itself. According to the website Etsy, its vendors offer some 20,000 versions — in metal, in wood, in color, in black and white, spelled out horizontally, spelled out vertically, in cursive, in printing, in all caps, in all lowercase letters, in nice handwriting on a white background and framed. Good grief, you can even get one custom-made in neon.

People who in happier days — picturing future joyous gatherings of dear friends or beloved relatives — hung “Gather” signs on their walls must now feel that their sign is mocking them: We are strongly advised not to gather. I try to be sympathetic, but it’s an uphill battle.

For me, the bottom line is: I am not fond of being told what to do by people who have authority over me. I am even less fond of being told what to do by people who have no authority over me. And I am downright hostile to being told what to do by inanimate objects.

Okay, “Keep off the grass,” “Please close this door” — someone who’s in authority over whatever setting I find myself in is explaining the norms. Thank you. But who, exactly, is telling me and mine to “Breathe” or “Giggle” or “Eat” or “Enjoy”? Why are they doing this?

Telling people to do things they already want and expect to do is pointless. Telling people to do things they have no intention of doing, ditto. But reminding people, including ourselves, to do things that we want to do but that may slip our mind (it’s not that we are forgetting to gather!) seems worthwhile, according to me. I hope you do take time to smell the flowers — and, by the way, to vote.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer and editor who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.