Boston Marathon will not be held in April 2021, BAA announces

The Boston Marathon will not be held on its traditional Patriots' Day date in 2021, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday.

The organization is aiming to reschedule the race for later in the year, possibly in the fall.

“With fewer than six months until Patriots' Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” Tom Grilk, CEO of the BAA, said in a statement. “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”