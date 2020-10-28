Boston Marathon will not be held in April 2021, BAA announces

The Boston Marathon will not be held on its traditional Patriots' Day date in 2021, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
The organization is aiming to reschedule the race for later in the year, possibly in the fall.
“With fewer than six months until Patriots' Day and with road races prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, we are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” Tom Grilk, CEO of the BAA, said in a statement. “By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike. Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”
A date has not been selected, as the BAA is trying to determine if a fall date is “feasible.”
The BAA said it hopes to announce a new date for the historic race by the end of 2020.
The 2020 edition was first postponed to September, then canceled outright, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In its place, the BAA conducted the “Boston Marathon Virtual Experience” and had 15,972 participants in 83 countries run 26.2 miles on their own.
In September, the BAA announced it was postponing registration for the 2021 Boston Marathon and had formed a task force to advise the organization about logistics surrounding the 2021 race. With the pandemic shutting down marathons and other road races around the world, there have been few opportunities for runners to achieve a qualifying time.
