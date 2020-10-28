Bridgewater-Raynham star Shay Bollin commits new coach Kara Lawson at Duke

In a statement released on twitter Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-3 forward thanked family members, teammates, coaches, and trainers, including former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine, whose daughter is her AAU teammate on the Bay State Jaguars.

After two stellar seasons in which she was named to the Boston Globe’s Super Team, Bridgewater-Raynham junior Shay Bollin has committed to Duke.

Former Celtics assistant and Olympic gold medalist Kara Lawson is taking over the Duke women’s basketball team, and Bollin expressed excitement to work with the former WNBA star.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Duke University,” Bollin said via twitter. “I am so thankful to Coach Lawson, Coach Cunningham, Coach Gandy, and Coach Jackson for giving me this opportunity and I can’t wait to play for this amazing staff.”

Bollin, a highly regarded recruit before she even entered high school, had received verbal offers from nearly 40 Division I programs by the end of her sophomore year. The No. 19 recruit for the Class of 2022 according to ESPN’s latest rankings, she has scored 836 points while leading B-R to a 42-5 record over two seasons.

Bollin averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game while leading the Trojans to a Division 1 South title this past winter.

In August, Bollin won the annual “A Shot For Life” shooting competition by making 80.91 percent of her shots over a two-hour span to raise money for brain cancer research.

Bollin’s father, Tim, played at Colgate, and her mother, Laurie Egan, played at Ithaca.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.