Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner removed from World Series game after positive COVID-19 test

By Associated PressUpdated October 28, 2020, 53 minutes ago
Justin Turner was replaced in the Dodgers' lineup during Tuesday's Game 6 because of a positive COVID-19 test, according to reports.
Justin Turner was removed from the Dodgers' World Series-clinching victory after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The third baseman was replaced on defense in the eighth inning and was not on the field as Los Angeles celebrated its first championship since 1988. Dodgers players and coaches wore face masks during the celebration. There was no dogpile on the infield that’s typical of such celebrations, although there were still hugs and high fives.

“We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread,” commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting the Dodgers with the championship trophy.