EMass girls’ soccer: Danvers midfielder Arianna Bezanson headlines Players of the Week

Top performances from girls' soccer players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week:

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The junior midfielder scored 11 times in a three-game stretch. She delivered four goals in a 5-2 win against Northeastern Conference rival Swampscott, three more in a 7-0 triumph vs. Gloucester two days later, and four more Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over Peabody.

Brady Deschamps, Nauset — The junior keeper has six shutouts for the 6-0-1 Warriors, including one against Dennis-Yarmouth (2-0) last Thursday and another vs. Monomoy (1-0) on Monday.