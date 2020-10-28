fb-pixel

EMass girls’ soccer: Danvers midfielder Arianna Bezanson headlines Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated October 28, 2020, 55 minutes ago

Top performances from girls' soccer players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week:

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The junior midfielder scored 11 times in a three-game stretch. She delivered four goals in a 5-2 win against Northeastern Conference rival Swampscott, three more in a 7-0 triumph vs. Gloucester two days later, and four more Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over Peabody.

Brady Deschamps, Nauset — The junior keeper has six shutouts for the 6-0-1 Warriors, including one against Dennis-Yarmouth (2-0) last Thursday and another vs. Monomoy (1-0) on Monday.

Julia Nickolau, St. Mary’s — A captain, Nickolau celebrated Senior Day last Saturday with two goals and an assist as St. Mary’s cruised past St. Joseph Prep, 7-0, and raised its record to .500.

Jessica Pulsifer, Cardinal Spellman — The junior keeper turned away all seven shots she faced in a 1-0 win over Arlington Catholic on Monday to cement a Catholic Central League win.

Sophie Reale, Hingham — The sophomore scored four goals in a 9-3 win over Notre Dame (Hingham) on Friday and added one more in a 6-0 victory over Duxbury four days later, raising her total to 13 on the season for the 6-1-1 Harborwomen.