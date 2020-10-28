EMass girls’ soccer: Danvers midfielder Arianna Bezanson headlines Players of the Week

Top performances from girls' soccer players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week:
Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The junior midfielder scored 11 times in a three-game stretch. She delivered four goals in a 5-2 win against Northeastern Conference rival Swampscott, three more in a 7-0 triumph vs. Gloucester two days later, and four more Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over Peabody.
Brady Deschamps, Nauset — The junior keeper has six shutouts for the 6-0-1 Warriors, including one against Dennis-Yarmouth (2-0) last Thursday and another vs. Monomoy (1-0) on Monday.
Julia Nickolau, St. Mary’s — A captain, Nickolau celebrated Senior Day last Saturday with two goals and an assist as St. Mary’s cruised past St. Joseph Prep, 7-0, and raised its record to .500.
Jessica Pulsifer, Cardinal Spellman — The junior keeper turned away all seven shots she faced in a 1-0 win over Arlington Catholic on Monday to cement a Catholic Central League win.
Sophie Reale, Hingham — The sophomore scored four goals in a 9-3 win over Notre Dame (Hingham) on Friday and added one more in a 6-0 victory over Duxbury four days later, raising her total to 13 on the season for the 6-1-1 Harborwomen.