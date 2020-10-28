Mission accomplished for Mookie Betts

But when Mookie Betts walked to the plate, Rays manager Kevin Cash popped out of the dugout. Snell looked up and cursed because he knew what was coming.

The lefthander had struck out nine without a walk and allowed two hits over only 73 pitches.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Blake Snell was working on the start of a lifetime, having shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers into the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

The Rays have a plan and there is little room for instincts, improvisation, or a sense of time and place on those pages. Their research says Snell shouldn’t face a batter a third time around; that it’s better to go to the bullpen.

The Dodgers also rely heavily on analytics to guide their choices. But as their manager, Dave Roberts said a day earlier, sometimes you just have to let the game play out.

The Dodgers, thrilled to have Snell out of the game, scored two quick runs and went on to 3-1 victory, claiming their first championship since 1988.

Fittingly, it was Betts who scored the go-ahead run. The player the Dodgers obtained from the Red Sox in February to put their team over the top, after World Series losses in 2017 and ’18, fulfilled that mission.

With a runner on first, Betts lined the third pitch he saw from reliever Nick Anderson into left field for a double. Anderson then unleashed a wild pitch that allowed Austin Barnes to score and pushed Betts to third.

When World Series Most Valuable Player Corey Seager grounded to first, Betts beat the throw to the plate, as he always seems to, and gave the Dodgers the lead.

Mookie Betts celebrates after scoring in the sixth inning Tuesday night.

“I’m not going to ask any questions,” Betts said. “He was pitching a great game.”

Betts added a solo home run in the eighth inning. He was 21 of 71 (.296) in the postseason with 9 extra-base hits, 8 RBIs, 15 runs, 6 stolen bases, and a series of game-saving catches in right field.

Betts flung his cap in joy as the game ended and raced to join his teammates.

The Rays could atone for their strategic mistake as soon as next season. That the Red Sox traded a transcendent player such as Betts will haunt them for years to come.

Betts delivered a championship for Roberts, a manager no longer haunted by previous setbacks. They quickly found each other after the game and hugged.

It also was a night of validation for Clayton Kershaw, an ace who was missing only a championship on his Hall of Fame résumé.

That it was Anderson who replaced Snell will be a point of debate deep into the winter for the Rays and their fans. He had pitched nine times previously in the postseason and allowed runs in seven of those games.

His two prior appearances against the Dodgers weren’t successful, Anderson giving up two runs on four hits.

“The lineup the Dodgers feature is as potent as any team in the league,” Cash said. “I felt Blake had done his job and then some. Mookie up the third time through, I totally value that. It was not an easy decision. I didn’t want Mookie facing Blake a third time.”

Cash said he’d respect a differing opinion but did what he thought was right. He wanted to give the Dodgers a different look.

Blake Snell leaves in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game.

“I regret it because it didn’t work out,” Cash said. “But I thought the thought process was right.”

Said Snell: “I was really locked in. I did everything I could to stay in that game.”

Once the Dodgers had the lead, they locked it down. Roberts used seven pitchers to hold the Ray to five hits. They struck out 16 with two walks.

Julio Urias retired the final seven Rays in order for the save. He had a brilliant postseason, pitching 23 innings over six games and allowing three earned runs.

Roberts hoped righthander Tony Gonsolin would be able to go five or six innings. He didn’t get through two.

Randy Arozarena lined a slider over the fence in right field to give the Rays a lead two batters into the game. Austin Meadows singled and Brandon Lowe drew a walk, which got the Dodgers' bullpen going.

Gonsolin managed to leave those runners stranded. He put two more runners on in the second inning before Dylan Floro struck out Arozarena.

Arozarena was 29 of 77 with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 19 runs in the postseason. The 25-year-old Cuban did all he could to carry the Rays.

