A night of crazy 8s propels Duxbury girls' volleyball to another Patriot League title

Hingham (7-2, 6-2 Patriot) didn’t make it easy, and the Dragons didn’t always play as cleanly as they would have liked, but delivered in the match’s defining moments.

The Dragons won eight straight points in the third set to seize control. After dropping the fourth set, they pulled ahead in the fifth thanks to some steady serving from No. 8, Nora Buell. Hingham made another push, but undefeated Duxbury held on to earn a 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 win over the rival Harborwomen, improving to 8-0, and cement its eighth consecutive Patriot League title.

Eight was the number of the night for the Duxbury girls' volleyball team Wednesday at Hingham.

“We knew how important this match was,” said Buell, a senior captain. “We made some little mistakes here and there, but we kept our intensity the whole time.”

Sarah Leonard, Katie Quilty, and Mackenzie Proukou were catalysts at the net, and the defensive work of Emma Ruel and Livy Antaya helped Duxbury take the first set.

Hingham responded in the second, thanks in large part to clutch serving from Shea Galko. Proukou and Olivia Templeton helped the Dragons take command in the third, before Haley McConnell and Carly Kennedy chipped in for Hingham to even the match at two sets apiece.

Every time it looked like the Dragons might pull away, the Harborwomen had an answer. However, Buell’s strong serving stretch late was the final push Duxbury needed to keep its bragging rights in league play.

“It means a lot,” Duxbury coach Pam Thomas said of the eight straight league crowns. “They have a lot to uphold, to honor the teams before them.”

Hanover 3, Scituate 2 — In her first varsity start, Devin Benjamin had three aces and six assists for Hanover in the 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, and 15-6 Patriot League win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 0 — Junior captain Lily Welch recorded 10 kills in the 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Patriot League win. Senior libero Sarah Byers had 12 digs and senior captain Sophia Berardinelli delivered 27 assists.

Boys' cross-country

Hopkinton 19, Norton 36 — Nick Brown set a new course record, finishing the 2.9-mile course in 16:07 for the host Hillers in the Tri-Valley win.

Lowell 25, Methuen 32 — Joeben Jacobs (2nd, 15:56) and Matt Morneau (3rd, 16:01) gave the Red Raiders enough front push and freshman Jack Courtney ran a spectacular race (5th, 16:07) to give the Red Raiders (4-0) enough to sneak by the hosts in a Merrimack Valley Conference battle of unbeatens in the rain at Nicholson Stadium complex.

Wellesley 27, Natick 32 — Senior Drew Donahue finished first on the Morses Pond course as the Raiders (2-1) claimed the Bay State Conference win.

Weymouth 16, Braintree 43 — Sophomore David Manfredi finished the 2.7 mile course in 14:46 to lead the Wildcats (3-1) to a Bay State Conference win.

Girls' cross-country

Lowell 20, Methuen 35 — Sophomore Annie Gilman placed second overall and finished the 2.8-mile course in 19:11 as the Red Raiders (4-0) won the Merrimack Valley Conference showdown.

Weymouth 15, Braintree 49 — Eighth grader Ella Bates completed the 2.7-mile course in 16:55 for the Wildcats (4-0) in the Bay State Conference win. Kerin Johnson (17:29) and Jackie Tanashion (17:30) rounded out the top three.

Field hockey

Andover 7, Central Catholic 0 — Senior co-captain Heather Graham had three goals and one assist and fellow senior captain Hannah Medwar added one goal and three assists for the Golden Warriors (4-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Braintree 6, Weymouth 0 — Katie Silvia scored a pair of goals and Avalon Morris, Bridget Lee, Emerson Hannigan, and Maeve Holland added single tallies for the host Wamps (4-3) in the Bay State Conference win.

Chelmsford 1, Methuen 0 — Junior Maddie Priestly scored the lone goal, with sophomore Emily Stagnone assisting, for the host Lions in the MVC win. On senior night in Chelmsford, captain Morgan Wright made 11 saves in net.

Haverhill 2, Tewksbury 0 — Sophomore Katrina Savvas scored both goals and goalie Zoe Martin was stellar with 20 saves in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Hillies.

Stoughton 6, Sharon 2 — Zofia Bangs fired in three goals for the Black Knights in the Hockomock League win.

Boys' golf

Bishop Stang 106, Dartmouth 64 — Senior Lucas Oliveira made eagle on the ninth hole and posted a 2-under 34 at Allendale CC to lead the undefeated Spartans to their 12th consecutive victory.

Canton 145, Oliver Ames 166 — Nate MacDonald fired a 1-over-par 35, and teammates Thomas Singleton (36), Will Gefteas (37) and Ryan Doucette (37) delivered sub-40 rounds as the Bulldogs capped a 10-0 regular season with the Hockomock League win at Blue Hill CC.

Hopkinton 231, Holliston 276 — Parker Hohn shot a 1-over par 37 at Hopkinton CC as the Hillers (10-0) finished the season unbeaten.

Monomoy 3.5, Sturgis West 2.5 — Jason Metters (2-up), Christian Whittle (3 & 2), and Casey Huse (2-up) recorded wins and Grady Howell halved his match in the Cape & Islands win at Cranberry Valley for the hosts (5-5).

St. Mary’s 218, Saint Joseph Prep 135 — Junior Aidan Emmerich shot a three-under-par 32 and senior Luke Smith shot an even par 35 to lead St. Mary’s (6-9) to the Catholic Central win at Newton Commonwealth.

Sturgis East 4, Cape Cod Academy 2 — J.T. Prophet won his match 5 & 4 to lead the Storm to a Cape & Islands league win.

Boys' soccer

BC High 2, Xaverian 1 — Trailing 1-0 with 15 minutes left to play, the BC High soccer team needed a spark.

Senior captain Anatoliy Berezyuk stepped forward, scoring a pair of goals as the Eagles rallied for the Catholic Conference win over Xaverian.

The forward from Quincy scored his first with nine minutes to play and then buried the winner four minutes later. The Eagles (4-1) held strong defensively for the final five minutes to protect the one-goal margin.

“He’s scored a lot of big goals for us, but none bigger than tonight’s two,” BC High coach Billy Ryan said.

“[The points] help keep us near the top of the conference and keep us in the title hunt” after what the coach called a tough 2-0 loss against St. John’s-Shrewsbury. The win keeps the Eagles close to St. John’s Prep (4-0-2) and St. John’s Shrewsbury (4-1-2) in the Catholic Conference standings.

“They were very resilient tonight,” Ryan said. “[The win] shows their character and strength on the soccer field.” BC High plays St. John’s on Friday and Prep on Tuesday.

Bedford 1, Westford 0 — Junior keeper Evan Squire earned his seventh shutout of the season in net as the Buccaneers (7-1-1) in the Dual Country League win.

Cambridge 1, Weston 0 — Senior Peter Murphy scored to lead the Falcons (2-1-2) to the Dual County League win.

Chelmsford 3, Methuen 0 — Senior captain Elliott Hayes scored on a volley from the top of the box off a corner for the second goal as the Lions (4-0) stayed undefeated with the Merrimack Valley win.

Cardinal Spellman 4, St. Mary’s 1 — Alex Kuzmich had a goal and an assist for the host Cardinals (3-0) in the Catholic Central win.

North Reading 6, Manchester Essex 0 — Sophomore forward Josh Stanieich scored three goals and assisted on the other three as the Hornets (7-1-1) rolled to the Cape Ann League win.

Oliver Ames 2, Canton 0 — Colin Milliken had a goal and an assist and keeper Drew Nickla earned the shutout as the Tigers (8-0) clinched the Davenport Division championship.

Pentucket 2, Amesbury 0 — Seamus O’Keefe and Ryan Tedeschi tallied goals and Tyler Correnti made 7 saves in the Cape Ann shutout for Pentucket.

Shawsheen 6, Innovation Academy 1 — Sophomore Noah Rizzo and senior Tyler Archibald each had two goals and two assists for the Rams (6-0-1) in the Commonwealth win.

Girls' soccer

Acton-Boxborough 2, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Goals from Ella Cormier (2nd minute) and Maya Mathis (34th minute) lifted A-B to the Dual County League win.

Arlington Catholic 4, Matignon 0 — Junior Shelly Donahue set up a pair of first-quarter goals by Adriana Zagami and Mary Cate Flynn for the Cougars (2-4-2) in the Catholic Central win.

Foxborough 3, North Attleborough 0 — Senior Jordyn Collins scored two goals and added an assist as the Warriors (6-0-2) won the Hockomock League matchup.

Newton South 1, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Sophomore Bria Abbiati scored the winning goal for the Lions (7-1-1) in the Dual County League.

North Reading 3, Manchester Essex 0 — Jenna DiNapoli assisted Olivia Vasquez on the first goal and scored the second as the Hornets (4-1-3) built a 2-0 halftime cushion in the first half of the Cape Ann win.

Pentucket 3, Amesbury 2 — Junior Mollie Cahalane scored twice as Pentucket (4-1-1) fought off a late rally to secure the Cape Ann League win.

Shawsheen 1, Innovation Academy 0 — Senior forward Maya DiMino broke a scoreless tie in the 70th minute as Shawsheen (2-1-4) earned a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Correspondent Michael Puzzanghera also contributed.