Red Bulls snap Revolution’s unbeaten road streak

The Revolution’s playoff plans might have to wait. After a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls Wednesday night, the Revolution remained a point away from clinching a postseason berth for the second straight season.
Aaron Long’s 89th-minute score off a corner kick ended the Revolution’s four-game road unbeaten streak and extended their winless streak in regular-season games against the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.
The Revolution (7-6-8, 29 points) have two games remaining to gain a postseason place, against D.C. United on Sunday and at the Philadelphia Union on Nov. 8.
Carles Gil made his second appearance for the Revolution since returning from ankle surgery, but Gustavo Bou (hamstring) remained out. Gil and Lee Nguyen entered as 63rd-minute substitutes, the game opening up after a sluggish start. But the Revolution failed to click offensively, and the Red Bulls (8-8-5, 29 points) earned a corner off a desperation sliding play by Alexander Buttner. Kaku Romero took the corner, and Long finished into the upper right of the goal off a Tim Parker flick on as the Red Bulls improved their unbeaten streak to five games.
The Revolution have a 2-10-2 record at Red Bull Arena, winning in the 2014 Eastern Conference final and also defeating the Montreal Impact, 3-2, earlier this month.