Red Bulls snap Revolution’s unbeaten road streak

The Revolution’s playoff plans might have to wait. After a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls Wednesday night, the Revolution remained a point away from clinching a postseason berth for the second straight season.

Aaron Long’s 89th-minute score off a corner kick ended the Revolution’s four-game road unbeaten streak and extended their winless streak in regular-season games against the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

The Revolution (7-6-8, 29 points) have two games remaining to gain a postseason place, against D.C. United on Sunday and at the Philadelphia Union on Nov. 8.