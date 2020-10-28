Red Sox add opportunities for minor leaguers to make up ground on a lost season

But with a group of 62 players taking part in the team’s instructional league in Fort Myers, some variation finally has arrived. Red Sox prospects have played a limited number of seven-inning doubleheaders against minor leaguers from the Rays, whose prospects are training in Port Charlotte. The instructional league program will continue through Nov. 12.

For the most part, Red Sox minor league activity has taken on a sort of Groundhog Day feel this year. During the big league season, activity at the team’s alternate site in Pawtucket was limited to workouts and intrasquad games, with Red Sox prospects limited to facing their teammates repeatedly.

Advertisement

The Red Sox are also planning on conducting an additional instructional league for prospects at their Dominican Republic academy from Nov. 1 through the third week of December. Approximately 40-45 players will take part in the program, pending intake screenings for COVID-19.

The program will include both a number of the Latin players who are currently in Fort Myers as well as others who have not had any minor league instruction this year as a result of the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season.

Roster moves

The Red Sox outrighted three players from the major league roster — utility player Jose Peraza, outfielder Cesar Puello, and righthander Dylan Covey. Peraza and Puello have decided to become free agents.

Peraza appeared in 34 games in 2020 and played second base in 27 games. He also played third base, shortstop, outfield, and pitched for one-third of an inning. Puello played in five games and had 11 plate appearances. Covey pitched 14 innings over eight games.

Sea Dogs manager out

Joe Oliver, who managed in the Red Sox minor league system for the last seven years with short-season Lowell, High A Salem, and most recently Double A Portland, was among the nine Red Sox baseball operations employees who were informed last month that their contracts would not be renewed. Oliver worked with several top Red Sox prospects in recent years, including Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, and Bobby Dalbec. The Red Sox are expected to tab someone from within the organization to manage the Sea Dogs next year.

Advertisement





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.