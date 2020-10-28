Will the Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore? Bill Belichick says he doesn’t know anything about it

A Foxborough house owned by Gabrielle Gilmore, wife of Stephon, was listed for sale this week. Gabrielle seemed to play into the speculation on her Twitter account Wednesday morning, sharing three laughing emojis shortly after hosts of a WEEI radio show shared the news that the house was listed.

When asked Wednesday morning about speculation that Gilmore could be moved, coach Bill Belichick was blunt: “Yeah, I don’t know anything about those.”

The Patriots, at 2-4, could look to be sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches next week. One possible candidate is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, who is in his fourth year of a five-year contract with New England.

Gilmore is one of the Patriots' most expensive players, and plays at one of the team’s deepest positions. The Globe’s Ben Volin examined potential trade candidates, including Gilmore, in this piece.

"NFL Players Association records show that Gilmore attended only four of the Patriots' 32 offseason workouts this spring, meaning he didn’t participate in the voluntary ones (and they were virtual, which were easier to attend).

Usually that means a player is dissatisfied with his contract, and Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was on the books for $11 million this year, barely top 10 for a cornerback."

If the Patriots are looking to add talent at the deadline, there are a few teams – like the Texans and the Vikings – who may be looking to sell. Here’s a rundown of potential targets.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

