Your guide to the Red Sox' offseason

Nevertheless, here’s a guide to what to expect this offseason.

That reality isn’t exclusive to just the Red Sox. The sport as a whole has taken a financial hit throughout the 2020 season and each team will have to navigate an offseason with even more uncertainty ahead.

The Red Sox offseason is officially underway with the conclusion of the World Series, and it will certainly be different from years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who will be the manager?

It’s clear that 2020 manager Ron Roenicke was just a bridge manager, helping to get chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox to this point, but he wasn’t Bloom’s choice for the job going forward.

Many have speculated that former Sox manager Alex Cora would be a good choice to return as manager after serving a year-long suspension for his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Cora’s suspension ended when the World Series did, and teams are now free to contact him.

The Sox have interviewed Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable, Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Twins bench coach Mike Bell, Padres associate manager Skip Schumaker, and Marlins bench coach James Rowson.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman suggested that they could have interest in Dodgers first base coach George Lombard, a former Red Sox minor league instructor.

Cora has a good rapport with the players in addition to Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner as well as team president and CEO Sam Kennedy, who said last month that the managerial search will ultimately be Bloom’s decision.

Who is arbitration-eligible?

Kevin Plawecki hit .341 in 2020. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

The Sox have eight players eligible for salary arbitration: third baseman Rafael Devers, catcher Kevin Plawecki, second baseman Jose Peraza, and pitchers Matt Barnes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Ryan Brasier, Dylan Covey, and Austin Brice. Arbitration-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to sign before their case would go to an arbitrator. Teams have until Dec. 2 to submit contract offers.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi would have been in his second year of arbitration but avoided it by signing a two-year, $10 million deal prior to the 2020 season. He’ll have another year of team control after the 2021 season.

Both Barnes and Rodriguez will be heading into their final year of arbitration while Devers is heading into his first. After Peraza’s struggles in 2020, it’s likely that he’ll be non-tendered, leaving a hole for the Sox to fill at second base.

Rodriguez lost his arbitration case before last season and had to settle for $8.3 million instead of $9 million. Spotrac estimates that Rodriguez will stay at that same figure next season. Rodriguez missed the season after contracting myocarditis as a result of his bout with COVID-19.

Barnes earned $3.1 million in 2020 and is projected to see a $1.6 million increase, bumping his 2021 salary up to $4.7 million. Meanwhile, Devers is projected to earn around $4.8 million after $614,500 in 2020. Plawecki could possibly earn $1.65 million and Ryan Brasier is estimated to reel in $1.3 million.

Who will become free agents?

The Red Sox' key free agent is outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr, who has said that he wants to test the free agent market.

Bradley had his ups and down in a Red Sox uniform but his defense was unmatched, earning him the title of one of the best — if not the best — Sox center fielder ever. There’s a chance he could re-sign with the Sox on a short-term deal due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, but Bradley’s numbers might be better suited for a bigger ballpark.

Fenway’s Green Monster doesn’t work in Bradley’s favor, leaving him little room to track down balls. Each ball in the gap, it seems, is a homer or off the wall, and the balls off the wall hurt Bradley’s defensive metrics. But imagine if he was in a bigger ballpark like Coors Field in Denver or Truist Park in Atlanta? What would Bradley’s value look like then?

Pitcher Collin McHugh and outfielder Rusney Castillo, whose seven-year, $72.5 million contract never matched his performance and kept him in the minor leagues, are also free agents. Because Castillo wasn’t added to the team’s 40-man roster, he wasn’t under club control, so as a result, he’s now a minor league free agent. Castillo signed in 2014, but his tenure with the Sox was largely a disappointment.

Wait until next year

Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, but schedule alterations remain possible because of the pandemic. Secondarily, and probably most importantly, looms the question of how much of a financial hit are owners willing to take? If there are no fans in the stands, 162 games feels unlikely.

Key offseason dates

Oct. 28: Eligible players become free agents

Nov. 1: Free agents can sign with teams

Nov. 2: Finalists for manager of the year, rookie of the year, Cy Young Award, and MVP announced

Nov. 3, 2020: Gold Glove winners announced

Nov. 9: Rookies of the year announced

Nov. 10: Managers of the year announced

Nov. 11: Cy Young Awards announced

Nov. 12: MVP Awards announced

Nov. 16: 2021 Hall of Fame ballot announced

Nov. 20: Players who are Rule 5 eligible must be added to the team’s 40-man roster or else they will be a part of the Rule 5 draft.

Dec. 2: Non-tender deadline for teams to inform arbitration-eligible players if they will be offered a contract

Dec. 6-10: Winter meetings in Dallas

Jan. 15: Arbitration eligible players have until this day to agree to salary with their team.

Mid-February: Red Sox report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

Feb. 26: Red Sox spring training exhibition season begins with game vs. Northeastern University









Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.