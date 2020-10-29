Author and illustrator Maira Kalman talks Shakespeare, Proust, and books about dogs

KALMAN : I have a fantastic selection of four books that I’m reading. One is “ Richard II ” because I’m in a Shakespeare reading group. Another is “ Family Lexicon ,” by the Italian author Natalia Ginzburg, whose sparse, odd writing I adore. I’ve been on a bit of a jag with her. I recently read her “ Voices in the Evening .” I’m also reading a brilliant novel by Lucy Ellmann, “ Ducks, Newburyport .” The fourth is Proust’s “ In Search of Lost Time .” I’m also in a Proust book club. We finished seven years of reading his books and were so bereft we started all over again. Reading Proust solved all the problems that I felt I encountered in my life. It saved me a lot of money on therapy.

For her newest work, author and illustrator Maira Kalman collaborated with musician David Byrne to create “ American Utopia ,” a book based on the Broadway show of the same name. Kalman’s signature wry, whimsical illustrations are drawn from the curtains that she designed for the show. Kalman has written and illustrated over 30 books for adults and children and is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker and The New York Times. She lives in New York City.

BOOKS: Has the pandemic affected your reading?

Advertisement

KALMAN: Mostly I read Agatha Christie murder mysteries. That was a salvation. There’s nothing better to keep your mind off the terrifying prospects of the world than Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple. When things normalized somewhat I went back to reading other books.

BOOKS: How would you describe your taste in fiction?

KALMAN: I love Nabokov, W.G. Sebald, Robert Walser, Kafka, Chekov, and Gogol. There are contemporary authors who I love but I can’t think of them now, which tells you something. I did read the novel “The Caretaker,” by Doon Arbus, in proof, but now that it’s out, I will read the actual book. Her writing is soft yet precise at the same time.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Do you read memoirs?

KALMAN: I do, such as Nabokov’s “Speak, Memory.” I love “Two Lives,” by Janet Malcolm, about Alice Toklas and Gertrude Stein, which I reread because I illustrated “The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas.” Vivian Gornick’s memoir “Fierce Attachments,” about her mother, is smart and sharp. I don’t read that much nonfiction, but “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson’s book about Churchill, is on my to-read pile. I want to read about his sense of never losing hope during extraordinary times.

BOOKS: What else is on your upcoming pile?

KALMAN: The next Shakespeare is “Macbeth.” I read some by the British author Beverley Nichols, a little-known writer who wrote about gardening and life. He is very wry and funny. I may read more by him.

BOOKS: Do you read children’s books?

KALMAN: I have a big collection of them, but I don’t read them. I do reread Kenneth Grahame’s “Wind in the Willows” pretty often. Like the Christie mysteries, it has a beautifully wrought picture of British life in the ’20s and ’30s. I’m really drawn to that era.

BOOKS: What else do you have in your library?

KALMAN: I probably have 5,000 books. The biggest section is photography, art, design, architecture, and fashion. That’s my reference library. It’s a treasure that I can’t imagine living without. If my home caught fire, I think I would just stay there and burn with those books.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What other kind of books do you have?

KALMAN: I have a lot of natural history books I use for references, such as for these paintings of needle nose crocodiles I’m doing. I have two copies of “The English Dog at Home,” by Felicity Wigan. You can’t have too many of those. I have “Tiffany’s Table Manners for Teenagers,” by Walter Hoving, which my mother got for me when I was a teen. It’s very funny but totally condescending. I also have Dee and Bruce Hutchinson’s “The Complete Dachshund.”

BOOKS: Did you grow up with books?

KALMAN: No. We came from Israel. It wasn’t part of my family’s culture, but they were big readers so we went to the library. One of the great memories is of going to our neighborhood library in the Bronx. The independence you have to choose your own books in a room filled with life — that is a sacred moment.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane.” She can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.