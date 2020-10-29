Doc Talk: Arlington International Film Festival online, Chicago up close, youthful activism viewed

Katrin Reichwald’s documentary “ Leben mit dem Feuer — The Village & the Wildfire ” opens with a terrifying series of images. Vacationing at the tiny Portuguese village Ferraria de São João in 2017, the filmmaker and her family look up from the swimming pool to see a mountain of smoke and fire filling the sky. The woods around the town are burning, and by nightfall they must flee in their car. But every route they take is cut off. It’s a scenario from a disaster or horror movie — or from news reports of wildfires consuming the US West.

The Boston area has no shortage of film festivals; and though disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, they are coming back online and are available to all. One such is the Arlington International Film Festival (Nov. 5–15), now in its 10th year, which again features several outstanding documentaries. Two of them, about people trying to achieve change despite a seemingly intransigent political system, are particularly relevant as we participate in a momentous election.

Advertisement

They escape, but some are not so lucky — 66 people die, and a shot of incinerated cars piled up on a highway looks like the aftermath of a nuclear attack. The villagers have grown accustomed to the fires, but now these annual crises have become much worse. The distant and ineffective Portuguese government is no help, so villagers take the problem into their own hands, uprooting trees close to their village to create a buffer zone protecting themselves from future fires. It seems an overwhelming task, but word gets out of their project and hundreds of volunteers from all over Portugal arrive to help.

Dov Khenin, subject of Barak Heymann’s “Comrade Dov,” has had less success in his endeavors. A member of the Israeli Knesset from the Jewish-Arab party Hadash, his agenda of social justice, economic reform, and equal rights for Palestinian citizens draws denunciations from the right, who call him a communist, an enemy of the people, and a madman. Some younger members of his own party dismiss him as a patsy for the establishment, despite his 13 years of fighting, and sometimes winning, battles for change.

Advertisement

As he watches the residents of Tel Aviv’s impoverished Givat Amal neighborhood being evicted while their homes are razed, and when his furious, eloquent denunciation in a Knesset finance committee meeting of a budget measure earns him the heave-ho from security, he seems discouraged but still resolute. Heymann’s dynamic observational portrait of a dogged, charismatic figure provides a glimpse into the state of Israeli politics and society.

Go to aiffest.org.

The Chicago lakefront, from "City So Real." Chicago Story Film, LLC

City on the make

Steve James, who established himself as one of the country’s foremost documentarians with his much-lauded “Hoop Dreams” (1994), about two Chicago high school students aspiring to the NBA, returns to the Windy City with “City So Real,” an epic, five-part documentary about the 2019 mayoral election.

The work taps into the sprawling energy of the city from the first episode, “Welcome to Chicago,” which focuses on the lead-up to the 2019 mayoral election. The unpopular incumbent, Rahm Emmanuel, dogged by accusations that the city covered up the facts about the police killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, in 2014, has withdrawn from the race, leaving the field open to a record-breaking 21 candidates.

James follows many of those in the race, offering quick, subtle snapshots of each, and also hops from neighborhood to neighborhood (each highlighted on a map), focusing on similarities and differences between the rich and working class (a segment on a dog walker working in the wealthy Gold Coast is funny and revealing), and Black, white, and Hispanic communities. A segment compares two barbershops, one a Black establishment on the South Side, where a 25-year Army veteran who works at the post office is berated as a sellout, and the other in white, blue-collar Bridgeport, where a retired policeman laments the passing of the old days when an officer could enforce the law without all of this newfangled accountability. It’s a mini-essay on race and racial attitudes.

Advertisement

But the pall of the McDonald killing hangs over the city. The youth, purportedly armed with a knife, was walking away from the police when he was shot 16 times by Officer Jason Van Dyke (the surveillance video of the killing is appalling). The episode ends as a Black radio show host plays the sound of 16 shots over the air. It seems to last forever. “Sixteen, man,” sighs the host.

All five episodes of “City So Real” premiere Oct. 29 on NatGeoTV.com, then can be streamed on Hulu, beginning Oct. 30.

Go to films.nationalgeographic.com/citysoreal.

A scene from "Us Kids." Impact

Children’s crusade

On Valentine’s Day, 2018, 17 people were murdered in a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. Unlike other mass shootings, which have been supplanted in the public consciousness by the next mass shooting, this one was different. Stunned, grieving, and outraged, the survivors decided they had to do something.

Advertisement

They started as a handful of kids making plans in someone’s kitchen and then exploded into a nationwide gun-law-reform offensive. Over the course of 18 months they crossed the country with their March for Our Lives movement gaining support and reminding people of the unconscionable toll of gun violence.

Kim A. Snyder’s documentary “Us Kids” focuses on the trauma and resilience of young people like Samantha Fuentes, who was gravely wounded during the attack and now suffers from severe PTSD. Every time she is in public or in a crowd and even in her home, she feels like some gunman has her in his sights. Nonetheless she gives rousing addresses at a large rally and at the PEN America Literary Gala. Both times she vomits at the podium but finishes her speech.

Right-wing media figures target one of the group’s founders and organizers, the steely-nerved David Hogg, accusing him among other things of being a “crisis actor.” He is subjected to death threats and is seen several times stalked by menacing people in cars.

Nonetheless, the group perseveres, and adds other kids from other cities who have also suffered from gun violence.

How effective have they been? Some NRA-backed politicians have been shamed and voted out of office; and the NRA itself, wracked by scandal, is going through hard times. More important, the movement has inspired a generation to become politically involved.

Advertisement

As for changing the minds of single-minded Second Amendment advocates, it’s a slow process. In one scene the Parkland kids don’t back down as they are confronted by rifle-toting counter-protesters. Instead, they respectfully discuss the issues with them. In the end, the counter-demonstrators stick to their guns, but at least the two sides shake hands.

“Us Kids,” which was part of last month’s GlobeDocs Film Festival, is available for streaming starting Oct. 30 at the Alamo Drafthouse Virtual Cinema.

Go to ondemand.drafthouse.com/film/virtual-cinema-us-kids/

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.