Eight actors whose standout performances were TV’s most pleasant surprises

JESSIE BUCKLEY (“Fargo”) There are many unsettling pleasures in the current season of FX’s Coen-centric anthology series from Noah Hawley; unsettling pleasure is a “Fargo” feature. But the best of them is Buckley’s super polite and super murderous Oraetta Mayflower, a nurse who happens to enjoy killing her patients. The Irish actor doesn’t just come up with a Minnesota accent that is exaggerated to a just-exactly-perfect degree. She manages to be terrifying (drugging a pie for the mixed race family across the street) and comic (cheerfully baking that drug-infused pie) at the same time. She’s chipper, efficient, and utterly twisted. She’s impossible to look away from.

As the year in TV nears the holiday dead zone, with only a few new shows still on the way, I’ve been looking back at what has defined 2020 on the smaller screen — besides the election and the pandemic. As usual, there have been a number of performances by newcomers whose excellence took me by surprise. Here are eight of those revelatory turns.

Michaela Coel in "I May Destroy You." Natalie Seery/HBO

MICHAELA COEL (“I May Destroy You”) She wrote and co-directed the brilliant HBO series about sexual assault and consent issues affecting a group of friends in London. But she’s on this list for her performance as Arabella, who is drugged and raped and left foggily trying to reconstruct what happened. Coel, who based the fictional story on her own experience, gives us a heroine who is rebellious, ambitious, and hard-partying and yet, with those giant eyes, watchful, wary, and at times self-deluded about the costs of risk. There is not even a hint of the simplistic Lifetime-movie-styled victim about her. With her sharply angled face and hair that changes with her identity, she is riveting.

Shira Haas in "Unorthodox." Anika Molnar/Netflix

SHIRA HAAS (“Unorthodox”) Watching Haas play a meek Hasidic woman named Esty who rejects the life her community has planned for her, I kept thinking of her as the mouse that roared — which, when she sings in the finale, with a voice that belies her small frame and seems to reach the heavens, becomes almost literal. She stood out in her supporting role in “Shtisel,” but she mesmerizes as the lead in the Netflix four-parter, at times seeming like an innocent preteen, at other times like an elderly woman. The journey of Esty is a coming-out story of sorts, as she makes her way outside of the insular religious subculture in order to get closer to her own God, music. Haas makes it all deeply affecting.

Nicco Annan in "P-Valley." Jessica Miglio/Starz

NICCO ANNAN (“P-Valley”) He has played Uncle Clifford for years, in the stage version of Katori Hall’s Starz drama about the workers and customers at a Mississippi Delta strip club. As gender-nonconforming club owner Uncle Clifford (who prefers female pronouns), Annan is unforgettable, a tall, bearded, coif-forward blend of masculinity and femininity unlike almost any other character on TV. Resourceful, protective of her dancers, Uncle Clifford is trying to save the club, while falling into an on-the-down-low romance with an aspiring rapper — all of which Annan brings to life with great emotional power, not to mention sartorial splendor.

Mae Martin (left) and Charlotte Ritchie in "Feel Good." Courtesy of Netflix

MAE MARTIN (“Feel Good”) I hadn’t heard of Martin, a Canadian stand-up comic, actor, and writer who is based in the United Kingdom, until her semi-autobiographical six-episode series showed up on Netflix. The honesty and sensitivity of the script impressed me, and Martin’s vulnerable performance as a non-binary recovering addict (also named Mae) is quietly charismatic and revelatory. The story has Mae in a passionate relationship with a woman who doesn’t think of herself as a lesbian — something that Mae’s mother recognizes as one of her daughter’s unhealthier romantic patterns. Mae learns something across the season, and so does her girlfriend, but the show is far from a lesson in anything. It’s slyly entertaining, just like its heroine.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in "Never Have I Ever." COURTESY OF NETFLIX

MAITREYI RAMAKRISHNAN (“Never Have I Ever”) Amazingly, her starring role in Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy (based on Kaling’s childhood in the Boston area) is her first credit, after having responded to an open casting call. Ramakrishnan is naturally wry and, at moments, remarkably poignant as a first-generation Indian-American teen in L.A. who’s trying be a normal high school student dealing with best friends and romantic possibilities — despite the recent death of her father. But, you know, if she doesn’t deal with her grief, it will deal with her, and the season builds beautifully. Fortunately, we’ll see more of Ramakrishnan when the series returns for a second season.

Tom Pelphrey in "Ozark." STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

TOM PELPHREY (“Ozark”) When the Emmys snubbed Pelphrey, who played Laura Linney’s bipolar brother Ben, I was surprised. The actor, known primarily for his soap opera work, delivered a devastating performance, as Ben goes off his meds and drifts into incomprehensibility, paranoia, and self-destruction. (Ironically, despite his agitation, Ben is correct about his family’s immorality.) I’m not sure the script does full justice to bipolar disorder, but Pelphrey gives the role layers of sensitivity that are heart-rending. There were a lot of good things in the third season of “Ozark,” as the story felt more cohesive than ever, but when I was done I immediately wanted to know more about, and see more of, Pelphrey.

From left: Rhodri Meilir, Gabrielle Creevy, and Jo Hartley in "In My Skin." Hulu

GABRIELLE CREEVY (“In My Skin”) The five half-hour episodes of “In My Skin,” available on Hulu, pack in a full, chaotic world, of which Creevy holds the center. She plays Bethan, a high schooler in Wales who tells her friends she’s the daughter of loving middle-class parents. The truth is a lot less happy; her mother is bipolar and in and out of hospitals, and her father is an uncaring addict. She wants to compartmentalize her pain, so she lies — but she is nevertheless a strong, loving kid who often serves as a parental figure to her folks. Some of Creevy’s confrontation scenes with Bethan’s mother (played movingly by Jo Hartley) are joltingly raw. Creevy plays all of Bethan’s facets powerfully and, when the show’s mordant humor rears its head, amusingly.

