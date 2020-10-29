HomeFront: Halloween, Winslow Homer, and hip-hop BSO

We turn the clocks back late Saturday/early Sunday, and before long, the sun will start setting shortly after lunch — but first we get a bonus hour. You can spend that extra time fretting over whatever worrying topic happens to be front of mind at the moment, or you can do something good for yourself. I highly recommend stocking up at the farmers’ market (news flash: pumpkins are not just for jack o’lanterns!), catching up with a friend or relative you haven’t seen in a while, or ... let’s see ... enjoying some diverting entertainment. Oh, hey, look, it’s a ton of fun ideas!

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where we’re eagerly awaiting Halloween, less eagerly awaiting the ballot-counting process that begins with Election Day, and flat-out dreading the loss of daylight that accompanies the “fall back” counterpart to daylight saving time’s “spring forward.”

FILM: For about as long as we’ve had movies, we’re had scary movies. For Halloween weekend, Globe film critic Ty Burr picks out a “lucky 13” of “sequences that have stuck with me over six decades of moviegoing, scenes first watched through terrified fingers and subsequently replaying on the screen in my mind when least expected.” (“Lucky”? OK, sure.) The oldest, “Nosferatu,” is from 1922, and just reading these descriptions might make you want to sleep with a light on. Happy Halloween!

This year’s Boston Jewish Film Festival is — say it with me — virtual, and Globe correspondent Peter Keough spotlights selections that sound so unlikely that they pretty much have to be documentaries: “An Israeli-Moroccan couple, a Black neighborhood organizer, generations of civil rights activists, and even a former Hezbollah member ... demonstrate the diversity of the Jewish experience and the deep bonds that unite it.”

“The True Adventures of Wolfboy” earns two stars from Burr, who calls it a “magical-realist coming-of-age fairy tale.” In the title role, Jaeden Martell “gives a credible performance” as a boy with a medical condition “in search of the mother who abandoned him long ago to the stares of strangers and taunts of bullies,” but a “role that renders the actor’s expressive features nearly invisible behind a thick coat of hair does him no favors.”

An “acrid fairy tale,” the disappointing “Holidate” stars the “amiably lightweight” Emma Roberts and hunk of Australian beefcake Luke Bracey in a rom-com that “rolls down a well-rutted road.” Burr awards 1½ stars, singling out Bracey for “a confidence that keeps him just this side of generic” and Jessica Capshaw as the best of "a crew of supporting cartoons.”

Still on the hunt for cinematic chills and thrills? “What’s Halloween without Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers?” asks Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. From “Psycho” (1960) to “The Grudge” (2020), she picks a scary movie for each year in that span — 1968 and 1980 get two each, and rightly so — plus 10 family-friendly Halloween movies.

TV: An unlikely-sounding story, “The Queen’s Gambit” is “a smart and entertaining seven-episode ride about a brilliant orphan who finds her way to the top of the mostly male realm of competitive chess,” Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert says of the Netflix series. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as “a dour loner with serious attachment issues, but her commitment to chess (and pills and alcohol) is fierce, and she comes alive at the board.”

“Roadkill,” on “Masterpiece,” is worth a look despite being about morally bankrupt fictional politicians. “We get it, we got it the last 10 times we saw it, and and we get it when we see it play out on the news,” writes Gilbert. Star Hugh Laurie is “outstanding as a creep who gets by on his charm and/or brilliance,” and as the prime minister and her assistant, Dawn Ellison and Olivia Vinall “out-psych the men who try to mansplain them into submission.”

It’s a little early, but “with only a few new shows still on the way, I’ve been looking back at what has defined 2020 on the smaller screen,” Gilbert writes. He singles out eight outstanding performances by newcomers, from phenomenon Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) to soap opera star Tom Pelphrey and his “heart-rending” work on “Ozark.”

The latest Ask Matthew begins with “I’m a little shocked” and gets the phrase “travel porn” onto the Globe website for the second time in a month. I’d like to personally thank the reader so het up about Gilbert’s lukewarm-positive review of “Emily in Paris” that he got a whole other column out of it — at this point in the political cycle, low-stakes polarization is, frankly, as soothing as a warm bath.

A male politician’s “disproportionately angry response to ... perfectly reasonable questions” from a female journalist recently sent the way-back machine into overdrive. Memories of wannabe governor John Silber’s catastrophic run-in with WCVB’s Natalie Jacobson 30 years ago this week “might be a cautionary tale for the president,” writes the Globe’s Don Aucoin. “Viewers could see for themselves the contrast between Trump’s demeanor and that of [Lesley] Stahl and [Savannah] Guthrie, and it did not flatter the president.” This one has a twist ending.

Winslow Homer's "The West Wind," from 1891. Courtesy Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy, Andover, Massachusetts/Portland Museum of Art

VISUAL ART: Pairing up Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington, as the Portland Museum of Art does in “Mythmakers,” leaves Globe art critic Murray Whyte reflecting on 19th-century icons whose “work scarcely belongs on the same planet, let alone the same room.” To his everlasting credit, Whyte reviews the exhibition before diving into the flawed concept, resulting in one of the best things I’ve read in ages. He contrasts the “spellbinding depth of Homer’s work” with a diss track about the “thoroughly mediocre” Remington. Just click.

“Visionary New England,” at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, “starts small but ultimately feels cosmic,” writes Whyte, “with fervent imagination and fever dreams both rooted in earth and stretching to the stars.” Work by 12 contemporary artists draws on the region’s utopian legacy. “If you believe, as I do, that exhibition-making is as much about storytelling as discrete experiences, piece by piece, then ‘Visionary New England’ is for you.”

“Unmasked: A Daily Search for Normal Life in Abnormal Times,” with photographs of pandemic life by Mark Ostow, is up at Bridge Gallery in Cambridge — in the window. “The void was the inspiration,” the normally busy Ostow tells the Globe’s Mark Feeney of the origins of the exhibition, which includes a slideshow. “How was I going to stay sane? So I just started shooting.”

“VIEWING THE WORLD THROUGH AN ARTIST’S EYES”: Artists Mima McMillan, Cobi Moules, and Jamal Thorne, who trained at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, talk with Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid about inspiration and social issues in a Nov. 5 Zoom webinar. Following the event, check out the virtual art sale featuring work by the participants and more than 200 other SMFA at Tufts students and alumni. Learn more and sign up here.

THEATER: Louisette Geiss based “The Right Girl” on her own story of sexual harassment by convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. It’s an unusual project for a number of reasons, including the fact that it’s a musical. “I thought the more of us who spoke up, the harder it would be for him to say it didn’t happen,” Geiss tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg.

MUSIC: Creative responses to pandemic life have taken as many forms as there are artists, and BSO cellist Mickey Katz has a particularly fun one: 60-second concerts, a.k.a. #cellominute. The bespoke compositions include a piece by Marti Epstein, who tells the Globe’s Zoë Madonna she welcomed “[j]ust the thought of biting off something tiny, instead of writing a big, long piece.”

In other BSO-gets-ever-more-creative news, we have what the Globe’s Malcolm Gay calls “perhaps the orchestra’s most surprising offering”: the launch of “the first installment of ‘US: Sessions,’ a seven-part collaborative series between maestro Thomas Wilkins, BSO players, and Boston hip-hop artists Moe Pope and STL GLD.” Says Pope: “My hope is that this serves as an example of how two different genres can unite, and merge into something beautiful, powerful, and innovative.”

“I bet it was difficult for carriage makers to let go of their business models when automobiles came around. We should have diversified classical music a long time ago,” says Celeste Headlee, host of Boston Lyric Opera’s series “We Need to Listen.” She talks with Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler about what he calls “her hopes for a fearless conversation about the field’s deeper structural problems.”

The Virtual Boston New Music Festival is underway, in a decentralized format that shines the spotlight on the participating ensembles rather than the event. “[I]t was never, are we going to do the festival this year?“ Oliver Caplan of Juventas New Music Ensemble tells Globe correspondent David Weininger. “Because if we’re not making music and art right now, why are we doing it ever?”

Recorded in four places — Helsinki, Paris, New York, and “an undisclosed location” — both pre- and mid-pandemic, Elvis Costello’s new album, “Hey Clockface,” somehow hangs together, united by his “preoccupation with matters of communication,” says Globe reviewer Stuart Munro. The album takes Costello’s trademark “restless eclecticism” and “distills that chameleonic proclivity into a single outing.”

Candace McDuffie, author of "50 Rappers Who Changed the World." Daniel Irvin

BOOKS: When she was asked to write “50 Rappers Who Changed the World,” Candace McDuffie didn’t hesitate. “It was a no-brainer because I grew up with hip-hop,” the Boston-based journalist tells the Globe’s Julian Benbow. “I couldn’t get them all. But I feel like everyone who was mentioned or featured in this book has changed hip-hop music in some way, shape, or form.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including a check-in with three families who “share routines, insights, and disasters” with Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. And it’s not too late for expert tips on having a safer Halloween. Sign up for the newsletter here.

FOOD & DINING: Already wondering what pandemic Thanksgiving looks like? Join the club. If you’re staying put, Globe food writer Devra First has good news: “[A]t local restaurants, the holiday isn’t canceled. It is pared down and available to go.” Says David Bazirgan of Bambara Kitchen & Bar, “We are doing what we can, trying to provide people what they want. It’s just different.”

A weather forecast featuring multiple 30s and 40s calls for turning on the oven (not the heat — not yet!), and roasted root vegetables are just the thing to pop inside. “Given a hot oven and enough time, they become buttery tender, lightly charred, and caramelized — a perfect combination,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian.

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It features stories about relationship lessons people learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from 17 to 70. Episode 4, “Jenny Plus Molly,” has three decades’ worth of wisdom in it.

BUT REALLY: In a better timeline, our parallel-universe avatars are counting down to a blowout Halloween celebration on a Saturday under a full moon. Instead, I’m counting down to another exciting Friday night at home, this time with actual excitement — “Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: A Swingin' Sesame Street Celebration,“ at 9 o’clock. If you’re watching with kids who are up past their bedtime, please be aware that the channel guide says it’s immediately followed by something called “EXHUMED: A History of Zombies.” Wear your mask and wash your hands!