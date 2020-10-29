Jerry Jeff Walker, Donald Trump, and all those desperados waiting for a train

Jerry Jeff Walker died last week, at 78. An Austin, Texas,-based singer-songwriter and pioneer of the outlaw country sound, he’s best known for writing “Mr. Bojangles,” which the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band turned into a Top Ten hit in 1970. My college buddies and I treasured Walker more for his 1973 live album, “¡Viva Terlingua!,” which was recorded in Luckenbach, Texas, with the Lost Gonzo Band and includes the deathless bar-band classic “ Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother .” But as I cued up the album on Spotify the day I heard Jerry Jeff died, a different cut stood out: The singer’s aching cover version — maybe the definitive cover version — of Guy Clark’s “ Desperados Waiting for a Train .”

If you’re anything like me, you’re experiencing these final pre-election days as a moment of off-the-charts anxiety, an almost existential waiting for a shoe to drop and dreading that it’ll be the wrong one. It’s tempting to turn off the news and hide from the stress, to burrow back into certain sure pleasures. A favorite movie. A beloved album. And sometimes that works. Other times, though, you find meaning in a past piece of pop culture that illuminates the present in ways that make it seem brand new.

The song’s been recorded many times, by many artists, and a lot of people think it’s about, well, desperados waiting for a train. It’s not. It’s about the singer’s memories of being a young boy and palling around with a retired oil driller, a guy he idolized as a Western hero and only understood years later was just a tired, defeated old man. And that right there goes to something sad and true about men and America: the myth of the badass, the need to play the desperado, to which the male psyche clings in this country in order to avoid its own anonymity.

In his boyhood mind, the singer thought his and the wildcatter’s “lives was like some old Western movie/Like desperados waitin’ for a train.” That Hollywood-fed fantasy vanishes as he recalls driving the man home when he got drunk or hanging out at the cafe with “old men with beer guts and dominos/Lying ’bout their lives while they played.” The song’s about a man he loved but also about the fables on which that man relied to continue to call himself a man — myths of bravado and exceptionalism and rebelliousness that are bred into every red-blooded American boy. The idea that the individual is paramount, that we’re all special and destined for greatness. When in fact our lives more often go unnoticed by anyone except, if we’re lucky, those who know and love us.

Marlon Brando in "The Wild One." Globe file photo

It’s one thing for a child to believe this — that he’s the cowboy star or the dashing, misunderstood desperado — and quite another for an adult man. But we have a 400-year history of leaning on such beliefs and bending our manifest destinies to their yoke, beliefs that many in this country use to define who they are and where they live. The stories we tell to convince ourselves we matter dovetail with national myths of bootstrapping pioneers and outlaw bad boys — Lewis and Clark, Billy the Kid, Buffalo Bill, John Wayne. Marlon Brando astride a motorcycle sneering “Whaddya got?” Tech entrepreneur gunslingers meeting on Main Street to see who’s got the biggest IPO in the Valley. Real estate moguls hiding behind the false fronts of their own mythology. Anyone who harnesses that out-size individuality garners a certain respect, whereas anyone who plays within the rules and does what they’re “supposed to” is suspect, weak — a sucker deserving to robbed.

I bet our president thinks of himself as a desperado, just like the old man in the song. I bet many of the people at his rallies think they are, too, especially when they’re feeling desperate. The demonstrators outside the Michigan State House in April certainly bought in. The only difference is that they no longer deem it necessary to wear a mask. The mask once served as the outsider’s mark of contempt for the law; now it represents caving in and letting “them” tell you what to do. Anyway, who needs a mask when you’ve got a gun?

The rebel hero, alone on the horizon but inviting us up there with him — it’s the dream upon which the mountebanks and grifters of our history have risen to prominence, from Huey “Every Man a King” Long to Donald “When you’re a star they let you do it” Trump. The promise Trump holds out to his believers is the same: You matter — you have individuality and purpose and sex appeal — by your very rebellion against a smothering mainstream correctness. To be a desperado, a maverick, fighting back against PPE, NPR, AOC, whatever, has become a statement of identity to be broadcast on bumper stickers and “F*** Your Feelings” T-shirts. To threaten that identity is, for some people, to threaten their very sense of personal and national self.

“Desperados Waiting for a Train” explicitly says that the fantasy is an illusion, sustainable as we age only through alcohol, demagoguery, and denial. Guy Clark hardly wrote it as a political song, but since everything in American culture is political, how can it not be? And you know Jerry Jeff Walker knew it too from the way he sang the song in that 1973 bar in Texas — a state that 47 years later may finally be poised to reject the fantasy of the rebel bad boy, at least as it applies to politics. In Walker’s version, as the song picks up steam in the final chorus and races toward the fade-out, the only train that’s coming arrives at last for the old man, and it’s clear that the train is Death. Desperados and dutiful citizens alike, we end up at the same station no matter what masks we choose to wear.





