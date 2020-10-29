Local bestellers for the week ending October 25

2. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam Ecco

3. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

4. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

5. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett Viking

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

7. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

8. The Book of Two Ways Jodi Picoult Ballantine

9. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

10. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

4. Greenlights Matthew McConaughey Crown

5. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

6. Ottolenghi Flavor: A Cookbook Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage Ten Speed Press

7. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

8. Rage Bob Woodward S&S

9. Solutions and Other Problems Allie Brosh Gallery Books

10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld S&S





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

3. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

4. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

5. Little Fire Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

6. The Topeka School Ben Lerner Picador

7. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

8. Ninth House Leigh Bardugo Flatiron Books

9. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

10. A Single Thread Tracy Chevalier Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

5. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press

6. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

7. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

8. Intimations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

9. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

10. The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander New Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.