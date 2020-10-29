A Massachusetts flashback in Trump’s clashes with TV journalists

Was it President Trump walking out of a White House sit-down with Lesley Stahl of CBS’s “60 Minutes” after accusing Stahl of asking “misleading” and “vicious" questions, patronizingly upbraiding her that ”That’s no way to talk," then deriding Stahl as “a zippo" at a subsequent rally? Was it Trump getting testy during an NBC town hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie, then mocking Guthrie at the same rally (”She was crazed. She was crazed"), asserting that she was “coming out of her chair” and bore “hatred” toward him?

The questioner was a respected female TV journalist. The interview subject was a male candidate with a Vesuvian temper and a propensity for sounding off in ways that had made him a magnet for controversy.

No, the incident in question took place in Massachusetts 30 years ago this week. It was a moment that entered the lore of Boston TV and politics, may have tipped the balance in a close and hard-fought election, and might be a cautionary tale for the president.

Near the end of the 1990 gubernatorial campaign, WCVB-TV (Channel 5) aired an interview by hugely popular anchor Natalie Jacobson with Democratic gubernatorial nominee John Silber, then the president of Boston University. Conducted at Silber’s dinner table, the segment was supposed to be one of those humanizing, candidate-at-home pieces. Jacobson asked the most routine question imaginable, one that countless job applicants have fielded with aplomb: What did Silber see as his strengths and weaknesses?

After Silber listed what he saw as his chief strengths, Jacobson asked the logical follow-up: “And your weakness?” Silber snapped: “You find the weakness. I don’t have to go around telling you what’s wrong with me. The media have manufactured about 16,000 non-existing qualities that are offensive and attributed them all to me. Let them have their field day. You can pick any one of them.”

The reaction of Massachusetts viewers to Silber’s intemperate performance could be roughly summarized as: Hmm. Dire electoral consequences were not long in coming. Ahead of Republican opponent William F. Weld at the time the interview was televised, Silber went on to lose. Exit polls found that many voters believed Silber was temperamentally unsuited to be governor.

Now, Trump’s temperament is obviously no secret. Perhaps his hostility toward Stahl and Guthrie will simply be absorbed into the bottomless ocean of other Trump insults. The president has often benefited from the enemies he has picked and the fights he has manufactured.

But the imbroglios feel like unforced errors for a candidate who is trailing Joe Biden in the polls and strenuously trying to close the gender gap by pleading for the support of “suburban women” — many of whom watch “Today” and “60 Minutes.” NBC’s “Today“ has been a morning institution virtually since the dawn of television, and CBS’s ”60 Minutes“ has been the most consistent ratings powerhouse on television for decades. Indeed, “60 Minutes” drew nearly 17 million viewers last Sunday, the show’s largest audience in two years, even though Trump tried to preempt the broadcast by leaking an unedited tape of his encounter with Stahl. All told, more than 93 million viewers tuned in to the “60 Minutes” interview, the NBC town hall, and the second presidential debate, making them the most widely viewed Trump TV appearances in the final weeks of the campaign.

The president has delighted in calling the media “the enemy of the people,” but is that really how “the people” see the likes of Guthrie, whose cheerful face and upbeat manner greet millions of viewers each day, or Stahl, a respected reporter for nearly half a century? Also undermining Trump’s broad attacks on the media, in a more subtle way, was the scrupulously professional and composed manner in which NBC’s Kristen Welker moderated the second presidential debate. Over the past four years, having Trump’s near-daily outbursts reported by prominent TV journalists like Welker, CNN’s Dana Bash and Abby Phillip, and MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt and Katy Tur has had the collateral effect of casting the president’s misogyny into bold relief.

Yes, the media are broadly unpopular with the public. But just as Americans often tell pollsters they dislike Congress but then go on to say that they like their own congressional representative, individual network TV personalities have their own national constituencies. Only hardliners would consider Guthrie and Stahl partisan tools. Because they’re not seen as preaching to any particular choir, Trump’s usual cries of “fake news” ring particularly hollow. Viewers could see for themselves the contrast between Trump’s demeanor and that of Stahl and Guthrie, and it did not flatter the president.

The recent tiffs illustrate an important feature of Trump’s presidency: that his nonstop war against facts, truth, and rationality have put him at loggerheads not just with ideological TV figures like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, but also with journalists more inclined to play it down the middle, such as CNN’s Jake Tapper. But Trump doesn’t recognize any middle; he divides the world between friend and foe. Even his beloved Fox News has drawn ferocious attacks from Trump when the network has strayed from the party line.

The results on Election Day could offer some hints on whether Trump’s scorched-earth battles with popular broadcast journalists have caused him political harm. Back in 1990, Silber grudgingly conceded that his clashes with Jacobson and another female TV journalist in the campaign’s final weeks “perhaps . . . cost me 50,000 votes,” adding that “perhaps I did blow the election.“

The name of that other journalist, whose unflattering introduction of Silber before an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” incensed the candidate so much he told her he would win “despite the efforts of people like yourself to distort my record” and prompted her to reply, “Wow! You’re angry,” and whose career had begun at none other than Channel 5? Lesley Stahl.









Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.