Remembering election night 2016, when the world changed in the space of one symphony

If I believed most predictions, I had little to worry about. With a gin martini in one hand (a personal homage to BSO principal cellist Jules Eskin , who was in his final days) I used the other to check election predictions: 80 percent Clinton. So far, so good. I exhaled and took my seat for the 8 p.m. concert.

It wasn’t my new job as a staff critic for The Boston Globe that prompted me to drink. And there was no cause for a tipple in the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s program — a Brahms piano concerto and symphony, with a new piece by composer Eric Nathan starting things off. What would be happening in the world outside Symphony Hall that Election Night, now that threatened to send my mind into a tailspin.

I don’t drink much on the job. Not unless the occasion calls for it. The night of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, however — that was an occasion.

The lights came up for intermission, and the temperature seemed to drop by 30 degrees. It’s anyone’s race, said all the major news outlets. Small clusters of people huddled in the hallways and aisles, hunched over their phones. I thought about the friendly BSO player who chatted with me a few days prior about working a concert on Election Night; she was no doubt checking her own phone backstage by now. The air roiled with hushed panic.

When Andris Nelsons at last mounted the podium for Brahms’s Symphony No. 1, he waited before raising his baton, silently surveying the players for a moment that seemed to last forever. Does he know? He has to know, I thought. There’s no way he doesn’t.

There are worse ways to spend 45 minutes than listening to Brahms’s first symphony. The mythos behind the piece is fascinating enough. With the composer haunted by the shadow of Beethoven, two decades and many detours lay between the symphony’s first sketches and the final double bar. It’s easy to hear Brahms’s personal struggle in the grand arc of the piece, which takes a path from confusion to clarity, darkness to light.

That November Tuesday, I wasn’t too concerned with the 19th-century maestro’s imposter syndrome. I let the music carry me, support me. I let the tumult between notes reflect and balance the anxiety and fear ricocheting around my head. And when James Sommerville’s horn pierced the clouds in the fourth movement, clearing the way for a simple unison melody in C major, I felt a small, steady flame kindle inside me. No matter what’s waiting out there, we will need this. We will need music, and we will need one another, I thought to myself. We will need to keep our candles burning bright.

All semblance of peace evaporated the instant I looked at my phone after the concert, with its election needle solidly in the red. I jumped in an Uber and sped toward Somerville, watching state after state turn red as results rolled in. Somehow, in-between desperate scrolls through Twitter and despairing texts with a composer friend, I eked out a review of that night’s concert. “As long as we are together — in joy or grief, ease or hardship — there are some lights that will never go out,” I ended it and closed my laptop.

I managed a few hours of sleep. I woke up to the push notification that Donald Trump had declared victory in the 2016 US presidential election. From my front porch I watched the sun rise on a strange land, holding my cat in my arms while listening to the slow piano and cello duet from Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time.” Resignation. But underneath, resilience.

We will need music, and we will need one another, I thought again. We will also need places to come together for music and more — places like Symphony Hall, and the Burren, and Make Shift Boston, and Great Scott, and ONCE Ballroom, and all the squares and subway tunnels. And no matter what Trump might do, who he might appoint to the Supreme Court, what atrocities he may visit upon this country, there is nothing he can do to take that away —

I don’t drink much in quarantine. Not unless the occasion calls for it. Alcohol only amplifies my state of mind. If I’m feeling down, I feel worse when I drink. These days I’m usually not feeling great.

I knew it would be bad after that November night at Symphony Hall. I didn’t know it would be this bad. In the space of one Brahms symphony, the world changed course, spinning toward a future where our own bodies became our enemies, where breathing the same air as another human being is cause for caution. I am lonely, and I am sad. But I am mostly angry at the confluence of willful ignorance, hubris, and disregard for our lives and livelihoods that has characterized this administration’s tenure, that has allowed the pandemic to run this awful course.

The experience of live music is gone until further notice, replaced by laptops and TV screens. All the rituals I associated with concertgoing are canceled — dressing up for an occasion, woozy late-night rides on the T, conversations in the aisles and on the stairs, impulse-bought snacks devoured on a street corner, singing along, dancing with strangers and friends. Performance venues are shuttered; some might never open again. Many career musicians are struggling to stay afloat, with no hints as to when they can start working again.

Still, the music world continues to muddle through this bizarre, sick otherworld, with livestreams and outdoor concerts and recordings made from a distance. Some of these pandemic-era innovations like virtually accessible shows and open vaults of archives should definitely stick around even after live events return; this keeps the experience open to music lovers who are disabled, or chronically ill, or who otherwise can’t travel.

But as the days turn chilly, darkness falls earlier, and another election looms, I feel the loss of live music — and those chances for human interaction — with a sharpness I haven’t felt since the first weeks of the pandemic.

We’ve found ways to maintain the sort of distance the pandemic demands — while still privately lending our songs to births and graduations and holidays and weddings, while still grieving our dead. When I first met up with friends in May to play fiddle tunes in the park between our houses, I felt more truly alive than I had in months, and these stolen moments of joy continued through the summer. (Hopefully we’ll squeeze in one more jam before the weather turns too cold for our instruments.) Because music will find a way. I believe it will always find a way. That does not mean we should have been forced to find these ways, or keep them as the only ways for so long. And we definitely should never have to find these ways again.

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.