Spotlighting the many ‘Law & Order’ actors who achieved acclaim

Watching “Law & Order” reruns on basic cable is an addiction, for me and many others. The best part of it is stumbling across familiar faces, actors who went on to greater glory after playing a perp or a victim in one of the many crimes of the week.

Right after the premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” on Thursday, Nov. 12, NBC is going to feature some of those actors in a special called “The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars.” In my rerun-watching, I’ve seen Claire Danes, Emmy Rossum, Julianna Margulies, Adam Driver, Ellen Pompeo, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Stephen Colbert, among many, many others.