Virtual author readings Nov. 1-7

Monday
Jonathan Stuztman and Heather Fox (“Butts are Everywhere”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby (“The Sacrifice of Darkness”) discuss the book at 8:30 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
Wednesday
Robert Thorson (“Stone by Stone: The Magnificent History of New England’s Stone Walls”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum.
Thursday
Tamara Payne (“The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library ... Susannah R. Drissi (“Until We’re Fish: A Novel”) is in conversation with Richard Blanco (“How to Love a Country”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Emily X. R. Pan, Nova Ren Suma, Linda Cheng, Nora Elghazzawi, and Maya Prasad (“Foreshadow”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Diana Farid (“When You Breathe”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Hafizah Geter (“Un-American”) is in conversation with Tayari Jones (“An American Marriage”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
Friday
T. M. Luhrmann (“How God Becomes Real: Kindling the Presence of Invisible Others”) is in conversation with Jack Miles (“God: A Biography”) at noon at Harvard Book Store… Rajani LaRocca (“Seven Golden Rings”) reads at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Porsha Olayiwola ("i shimmer sometimes, too”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Royall House and Slave Quarters ... Jubi Arriola-Headley (“original kink”) is in conversation with Allison Adair (“The Clearing”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
Saturday
Ana Crespo (“Lia & Luís: Who Has More?”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.
