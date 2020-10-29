Watching through terrified fingers

The Birds (1963) One of the first Hitchcock movies to play on TV was also one of the first my mother wouldn’t let me stay up to watch, probably because of that shot of the old man with his eyes pecked out. But the creepiest scene? The playground jungle gym slowly filling with crows behind Tippi Hedren’s back. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Peacock, YouTube.

We don’t remember the movies that scare us so much as the moments in them that do their bloody work. Looking over the many online lists recommending horror films for Halloween, I’ve found myself revisiting sequences that have stuck with me over six decades of moviegoing, scenes first watched through terrified fingers and subsequently replaying on the screen in my mind when least expected. Here’s a lucky 13, alphabetically arranged.

The Descent (2005) A group of friends go spelunking in a remote Appalachian cave — what could go wrong? This British underground variation on “Alien” is notable for its all-women cast and a sense of entrapment that is palpable. And that first appearance of the critters is a doozy. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Hoopla, Microsoft, YouTube.

Diabolique (1955) A brutish schoolmaster is murdered by his wife and his mistress, who’ve both had enough of him. So why doesn’t he seem to want to stay dead? Classy French suspense — avoid the 1996 remake — that keeps its characters and audience off-balance to the very end. And, oh, that bathtub scene. Watch on Amazon, Criterion Channel, HBO Max, Kanopy.

Eyes Without a Face (1960) Besides providing Billy Idol with a most excellent song title, this chiller from Georges Franju — also known as “Les Yeux Sans Visage” — is memorable for a face-swapping scene to put you off plastic surgery for life and the haunting performance of Edith Scob behind an expressionless mask that directly influenced “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” and “Scream.” Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, HBO Max, Kanopy.

Freaks (1932) Anyone who has seen this jaw-dropping work of Studio Era exploitation — featuring real sideshow performers in a narrative of vengeance — knows the money scene: the freaks welcoming the beautiful but evil trapeze artist (Olga Baclanova) with a banquet, a loving cup, and the chilling chant, One of us, one of us, we will make you one of us. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu, YouTube.

Hausu (1977) You haven’t plumbed the depths of wiggy 1970s Japanese cinema until you’ve marveled at this incomprehensible horror comedy about schoolgirls in a haunted house. Tough to choose a scene. The giggly severed head that bites people on the butt? The piano that eats people? The watermelon with eyeballs for seeds? Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, HBO Max.

Robert Mitchum in "The Night of the Hunter." Criterion Collection

The Night of the Hunter (1955) The only movie directed by actor Charles Laughton is a fairy-tale nightmare about two children fleeing from a demented preacher played by an unforgettable Robert Mitchum. He turns the old-time hymn “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” into a tune to plague your dreams. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube.

Max Schreck as Count Orlok in "Nosferatu." Kino International

Nosferatu (1922) You know what really gives me the willies? A face silently staring at me from a nighttime window. You know what scene from F.W. Murnau’s silent vampire classic remains lodged in my head? The nightmarish Count Orlok staring at the heroine from a nighttime window. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, Hoopla, Kanopy, YouTube.

The Old Dark House (1932) Director James Whale (“Frankenstein”) takes the old travelers-stranded-in-a-storm story line and both plays it straight and sends it up. The treat here is Boris Karloff as a gibbering hulk of a butler named Morgan. In case you’re wondering where Lurch in “The Addams Family” came from. Watch on Amazon, Google Play, Kanopy, Microsoft, YouTube.

From left: Rabah Nait Oufella, Garance Marillier, and Ella Rumpf in "Raw." Pieter De Ridder, Courtesy of Focus World

Raw (2016) Sometimes the scariest horror movies break taboos you didn’t even know were there. This French freak-out about a shy private school girl with a taste for cannibalism heads into unknown territory when the heroine accidentally severs her sister’s finger and discovers a new kind of snack. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube.

Signs (2002) This spooky, suggestive alien-invasion movie — the last film M. Night Shyamalan made before he arguably went around the bend — stays in my mind not for a scene but a single image: farmer Mel Gibson turning a flashlight on a nighttime cornfield — and seeing an extraterrestrial leg pull back behind a stalk. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, HBO Max, Microsoft, YouTube.

Kurt Russell in "The Thing." Universal Pictures

The Thing (1982) A classic of body-horror at least two decades ahead of its time, John Carpenter’s remake of the 1951 sci-fi warhorse was reviled upon release and is revered now. Most people cite the creepy-crawly spider-head scene, but for me it’s when the alien hatches out of that poor sled dog. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube.

Under the Skin (2013) An alien disguised as a human female (Scarlett Johansson) drives around Glasgow looking for men to take home and feed to its extraterrestrial overlord. There’s a beach scene here, involving heavy surf and an abandoned toddler, that remains one of the most primally disturbing moments I’ve ever had at the movies. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Hoopla, Kanopy, YouTube.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.