What’s happening in the arts world

HIPSTORY Local hip-hop incubator HipStory brings the house party to your living room, bedroom, back porch, or graveyard with a Halloween virtual bill featuring Anson Rap$, Dom Jones, and Optic Bloom. Oct. 31, 7 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. http://hipstory.org/hshp





ONCE BALLROOM Somerville’s ONCE Ballroom has cued up two nights of spooky revelry; first it’s a Zoom dance party (costumes encouraged) with DJs Black Mamba and AJ spinning the sweetest cuts from ’90s and ’00s hip-hop and R&B (Oct. 30, 10 p.m.). The next night, legendary performance art/rock troupe Bentmen blast your screen with archival footage from their last performance at ONCE and previously unreleased material. Throw your own shaving cream, but you’ll have to clean it up yourself (Oct. 31, 8 p.m.). www.oncesomerville.com/virtual-venue

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

GUERILLA OPERA As part of the Boston New Music Festival, this indefatigable chamber opera troupe offers a program of contemporary works called “Dreamwalker.” It will feature a double bill consisting of “Papillons,” a new work with animation built on Kaija Saariaho’s cello score “Sept Papillons,” alongside Caroline Louise Miller’s piece “Ofelia’s Life Dream,” which is described as “a psychedelic tale of transformation.” Oct. 30, 8 p.m., www.guerillaopera.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

VIRTUALLY OBERON Streamed productions from the archives of Cambridge’s Oberon, which functions as the American Repertory Theater’s club theater, as well as new performances co-created with The Loop Lab, which describes its mission as “to empower Womxn and People of Color in the media arts to develop careers in audio/video.” Ongoing. Tickets and registration at www.americanrepertorytheater.org





DREAM BOSTON Two new plays in the Huntington Theatre Company’s series of short audio dramas set in Boston in the near future, after the pandemic has passed. In Patrick Gabridge’s “Echoes,” directed by Rosalind Bevan, two friends (played by Omar Robinson and Rachel Cognata) pay a late-night visit to the Old State House on the 255th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. In John Kuntz’s “The Moment Before the Lights Went Out on the Rothkos,” directed by Rebecca Bradshaw, two museum-goers (played by Marianna Bassham and Diego Arciniegas) “discover the mystery of each other“ after encountering a pair of paintings by Mark Rothko in the Harvard Art Museums. ”Echoes,“ “The Moment Before the Lights Went Out on the Rothkos,” and nine other plays (by Melinda Lopez, Kirsten Greenidge, Kate Snodgrass, Elle Borders, and others) are available for free at www.huntingtontheatre.org.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

QUARRY DANCE IX The long collaboration between Rockport’s Windhover Performing Arts Center and NYC-based Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre has given rise to a series of site-specific dances created each summer around the pristine landscapes of Cape Ann’s many granite quarries. This year’s virtual offering is a 35-minute piece filmed at three different quarries by videographer Anders Johnson, who used a variety of water vessels (including an inflatable swan) to enable eye-catching perspectives. Boston-based composer Russ Gershon contributed the original score. Free streams Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 1 at 6 p.m., with subsequent on-demand access via www.windhover.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS In Salem, there’s always a little Hallows’ Eve to be found. That’s especially true at the Peabody Essex Museum, which just opened an exhibition on the harrowing history of persecution in the city that famously led to the execution of 25 people in the late 17th century. At the center of the show is the Philips Library collection of original trial documents form 1692 to 1693, capturing the brief timeframe when hysteria peaked. Through April 4. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-945-7500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE





DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, DAY OF THE DEAD — A CELEBRATION! This show marks the Mexican version of All Souls Day with works from around the world. In a ritual especially resonant in light of this year’s losses, curator Marc Mannheimer and several other artists will create an altar to the dead. Visitors may add remembrances. COVID restrictions enforced. Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 3-6 p.m., and by appointment through Nov. 8. The Switchboard, 41 Washington St., Haverhill. www.switchboardhaverhill.com/events

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

THE COMEDY STUDIO: VIRTUALLY THE SAME Studio owner Rick Jenkins hosts a mix of up-and-comers and established comics from his home, just as he would from the stage in normal times. Friday it’s Ben Katzner, Janet McNamara, Jeff Medoff, Carolyn Plummer, and Angela Sawyer; Saturday, it’s Dhaya Lakshminarayanan and Lamont Price; and Sunday, Nikki Bon, Erin Maguire, Gabriel Pacheco, Rohan Padhye, and Carrie Ross. Oct. 30-31, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. $10-$12. www.thecomedystudio.com





COREY RODRIGUES You can see Rodrigues in person and on TV this weekend. The Boston comic taped a 30-minute, socially distanced set this summer for the Epix stand-up series “Unprotected Sets,” which airs on the network’s late-night schedule Friday at 12:35 a.m., then he’s onstage in Foxborough for Halloween. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. $25. The Comedy Scene, 200 Patriot Place, Foxborough. www.thecomedyscene.club

CABIN FEVER’S SPOOKY HALLOWEEN SHOW This biweekly stand-up showcase is a multi-city effort, produced and hosted by Boston-based comedian Nash Flynn and Chicago’s Andrew Nadeau and Michael Martin. This week, they get festive with Debra DiGiovanni, Curtis Cook, Dane Arden, Grace Thomas, and Amy Silverberg. Shows are free, with all donations going to Black Lives Matter. Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m. Free. www.twitch.tv/comedyhub

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

KIDS OPEN MIC NIGHT Sing your heart out at this open mic, put on by music studio The Music Loft. The event is designed to showcase the talents of kids from all over. Though the event is to be held outside, attendance is limited to three people per party, including the performer. The showcase will be Halloween themed and costumes are welcome and encouraged. Oct. 30, 6 p.m. Free. Bridgewater Music Alley, 50 Central Square, Bridgewater. eventbrite.com





HALLOWEEN STORY WALK Get in the spirit of the holiday by reading a family-friendly tale while trekking along a nature path. The story, “It’s Pumpkin Time!,” will be posted, page by page, on signs lining the path to follow along as you stroll. At the end of the walk, attendees can say hello to farm animals on the premises like sheep and chickens. Costumes are encouraged and each young participant will receive a gently-used book donated from a local library to take home with them. Oct. 31, 11 a.m. Free with registration. Revive the Roots, 374 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, R.I. eventbrite.com

SCARECROW FEST Haven’t got your fill of fall fun yet? Look no further than the 2020 Hopedale Scarecrow Fest. For weeks, community members have crafted spooky and silly scarecrows and decorated the Hopedale Community House’s grounds with these frightening friends. Visitors can walk the land and take in all the submissions, voting for their favorite at the end of the event. Oct. 31, noon. Free. Hopedale Community House, 43 Hope St., Hopedale. facebook.com

GRACE GRIFFIN