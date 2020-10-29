‘Eating a piece of candy is a relaxed feeling in troubled times’

In more recent years, I have been wondering, “How many interview requests must I lob before I get an interview with the CEO of Tootsie Roll Industries, Ellen R. Gordon?”

(“The world may never know,” the narrator iintoned, after someone invariably gobbled up the whole lollipop.)

If you were a kid watching TV in the 1960s and ’70s, you probably remember the omnipresent ad that asked “How many licks does it take to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop?”

I was worried the world would never know the answer to that question, either.

I’ve been asking since 2018, when I wrote about the last candy factory in Cambridge, owned by Tootsie Roll Industries. It produces the world’s entire supply of candies such as Junior Mints and Sugar Babies.

In doing that story, I learned that Gordon and her late husband, Melvin, had extensive ties to Boston and spent much of their lives in Wellesley. He was a native of Boston, and she was from New York. Her father and uncle had purchased Tootsie Roll in 1935, about four years after the Tootsie Pop was invented.

I didn’t succeed in getting a live interview with Gordon. But this week, just three days before Halloween, she did send along short responses to some of the questions I sent to her public relations rep.

Gordon grew up in a candy industry family: “I remember going to see candy being made at a plant in Brooklyn, and later in New Jersey,” she wrote. “The nice thing about candy-making is that it’s done in the open, so you can see the pots and the candy being stirred and made in great big vats. Oh, the chocolate aroma is unforgettable.”

After graduating from Brandeis University, Gordon started working for Tootsie Roll in 1968, while she was also enrolled in a graduate program at Harvard. (Her family’s name is now on a major building at Harvard Medical School.) She and Melvin had four daughters — one of whom, Karen Gordon Mills, was head of the Small Business Association under President Obama. Aside from their philanthropy, the Gordons remained pretty much below the radar in Boston’s business scene.

Tootsie Roll Industries is headquartered in Chicago, and its brands include Andes, Dubble Bubble, Dots, Charms, Cella’s Chocolate Covered Cherries, Sugar Daddy, and Wack-o-Wax, a leading supplier of cherry-flavored wax lips and fangs. It’s a public company, but the Gordon family owns a controlling stake, so the company is every bit as guarded as the Gordons. It doesn’t hold quarterly earnings calls for stock market analysts, so no analysts cover it.

Among the company’s recent product launches, Gordon highlighted mini versions of Charms and Tootsie Roll pops, along with the Andes Snap Bar. (“The traditional Andes three-layer crème de menthe, but in an easy-to-snap off candy bar format,” she says. “It’s more of something that’s been very popular, plus it’s easy to share.”)

As CEO and chairman, Gordon earned $5.3 million in total compensation in 2019. The company also spent $144,000 last year to rent her an apartment in Chicago, and $655,000 on a jet to fly her between Massachusetts and Illinois, and on other business trips, according to a proxy statement filed earlier this year with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s stock is down about 6 percent this year, and Tootsie Roll’s sales seem to have been hit harder by the pandemic than others in the candy industry. In the most recent quarter, Tootsie’s sales dropped almost 25 percent, which the company blamed in a filing on fewer consumers buying its products when retail stores were shuttered in the spring and early summer. But candy companies such as Hershey’s and Mondelez saw their sales drop just 3.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

When I asked about all of the changes in 2020, and how they’d been affecting the company, Gordon responded that “the pandemic has left no one untouched,” adding optimistically that “sometimes eating a piece of candy is a relaxed feeling in troubled times, a warm and familiar feeling.”

Bernie Pacyniak may have conducted one of the most recent in-person interviews with Gordon. As editor in chief of the trade publication Candy Industry, he got a tour of the company’s Chicago production facility, led by Gordon herself, sampling still-warm Tootsie Rolls and freshly made Dots. That was only a few months after Melvin died and Ellen Gordon had taken on the CEO title.

“The key in confectionery is to keep manufacturing costs down,” says Pacyniak, “and technology is the way to do that. I remember that their factory is huge, and very automated. The people she has stay on top of the latest developments in terms of technology.” Gordon, he says, “is very sharp. She had a firm grip of everything that’s going on.”

The company’s big challenge, he says, is keeping up with some of the bigger-league competitors like Mars Wrigley and Hershey’s. In many retail stores, their products dominate the shelves, and it can be “difficult for Tootsie Roll to maintain space where they want it,” Pacyniak says. “But they have such iconic brands, so that’s in their favor. There’s a segment out there of people who love nostalgic candies.”

Asked about the challenge of maintaining visibility in stores, Gordon wrote: “The candy category is very competitive, but the strength of our brand helps stabilize and improve our position on the shelf.”

Tootsie Roll recently expanded its Central Square factory, which has been making candy for various entities since 1908. Tootsie acquired it in 1993. Unlike Willy Wonka’s place, there isn’t even an occasional tour for lucky members of the public.

The big question surrounding Tootsie Roll Industries is, what happens next? When I asked Gordon if she has any plans to retire, she chose not to answer. Instead, she offered only that “Tootsie Roll has a succession plan in place.” That may involve one of her daughters or grandchildren, who have either worked for the company or who occasionally attend board of directors and management meetings. And while Gordon has said that she wants the company to remain independent, there is always speculation that it may be an appetizing acquisition for one of the bigger players.

I asked Gordon if she had any favorite ad campaigns from her lifetime of being involved with Tootsie Roll Industries. Of course, she cited “How many licks.” But she also mentioned one that I didn’t remember: “Chewy, chewy Tootsie Roll lasts a long time.”

The same can be said of the CEO running a company founded while Grover Cleveland was President.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.