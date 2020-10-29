Legal Sea Foods is in talks with PPX, the corporate owner of Smith & Wollensky

Likewise, PPX issued a similar statement: “We can confirm that PPX Hospitality Brands and Legal Sea Foods are in discussions to create an exciting new venture and will issue a full update at the appropriate time.”

The owners of the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse chain are in talks with Boston-based Legal Sea Foods -- one of the city’s oldest and best-known restaurant chains -- though neither business will say much about the deal that they are negotiating.

The news was first reported on Wednesday by Boston Magazine.

Medford-based PPX is the parent company of two steakhouse restaurants: Smith & Wollensky and most recently, Strega. The holding company was established by Dublin-based investment firm Danu Partners in January when the firm bought three Strega steakhouses.

Danu already owned Medford-based Smith & Wollensky, which it purchased in 2016. Danu created the PPX holding company to accommodate its US expansion plans, which will include more acquisitions. Danu put Michael Feighery, the head of Smith & Wollensky, in charge of PPX.

Danu runs six Smith & Wollensky locations in the US, two of which are located in Boston and Wellesley. The group is growing overseas through licensing agreements; so far, there are two Smith & Wollensky locations in London and Taiwan. The original Smith & Wollensky, in Manhattan, remains separately owned.

According to its website, Legal Sea Foods operates 23 restaurants in Massachusetts, with single outposts in D.C., New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

Legal Sea Foods did not return a request for comment on how many of its restaurants have reopened or remained open during the pandemic. The company has five spots at Logan Airport.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1950 when George Berkowitz opened a fish market in Inman Square in Cambridge. The company’s first restaurant opened in 1968, located next to the fish market.

George Berkowitz’s son, Roger, has headed the business since 1992.

News of a possible deal between Legal Sea Foods and PPX comes less than a week after a report that Canton-based Dunkin' Brands could be acquired by an Atlanta restaurant conglomerate for $8.8 billion as soon as this week.

Massachusetts Restaurant Association president Bob Luz said in the case of Legal Sea Foods, a transfer of ownership would at least keep the brand headquartered in Massachusetts, since PPX is based in Medford. Although since PPX is a holding company of an investment firm based in Ireland, the local connection is a bit loose.

“There’s some solace to say it still stays in Massachusetts,” he said. “Legal’s without Berkowitz is like McDonald’s without Ray Kroc.”





