Seeking to calm small business owners’ nerves, Boston to hand out free security systems

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday is expected to announce the partnership. SimpliSafe, headquartered near Downtown Crossing, also will cover the cost of monitoring the systems for a year.

Home security company SimpliSafe says it will distribute free alarm systems to 250 small businesses throughout Boston as part of a program organized with the city to help calm the frayed nerves of store owners buffeted by a turbulent year.

Christopher Bray (right) and Jerome Warren own Dareales, a Dorchester Avenue clothing shop that is participating in the SimpliSafe program.

CEO Christian Cerda said some of the company’s customers have expressed heightened concern about security this year, with many storefronts closed for months — along with some break-ins and vandalism incidents during this summer’s largely peaceful protests for racial justice ― though he noted that SimpliSafe has not registered an unusually high number of burglaries this year.

Worries over next week’s presidential election are also a factor, he added.

“This is not subsiding,” Cerda said. “There continues to be quite a bit of uncertainty — and feelings of uncertainty — now."

Cerda said that by giving away security systems ― which include sensors and motion detectors that set off a loud alarm and trigger a response from a monitoring center ― the company hoped to provide some peace of mind to businesses around Boston.

Jerome Warren, co-owner of the Dorchester Avenue clothing shop Dareales, said his business was among those damaged during June 1 protests, even though it is not near the location of the major demonstrations that took place on that date. He said the store, which had already suffered months of diminished sales during the COVID-19 lockdown, lost more than $20,000 in inventory and equipment.

Dareales requested assistance from the city, and he is expecting to receive one of the SimpliSafe systems. The city said the value of a system and monitoring will be about $800.

Warren, who had relied on a basic security camera system, said it makes sense to improve his electronic protection. He said was surprised that his store became a break-in target.

“We thought, we’re a local brand, based out of the community," he said. “We probably don’t have to take additional measures because we probably won’t be impacted.”

Natalia Urtubey, Boston’s director of small business, said she has not heard much concern from business owners about a recurrence of vandalism and theft, but some worry about keeping an eye on the store if they have to close again because of the coronavirus.

Urtubey said the program with SimpliSafe is about “empathy and making sure that businesses feel protected, and they’re getting responses to their concerns.”

Businesses who want to participate in the program should send a message to smallbiz@boston.gov.

Walsh said businesses need all the help they can get.

“Boston’s small businesses are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, and have faced incredible challenges as they serve their communities during this time,” the mayor said in a statement.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.