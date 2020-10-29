New hope for the Asgard and the Kinsale pubs

In early October, The Asgard in Central Square and the Kinsale in Government Center announced their closure. It sent shockwaves through the bar-going community in Boston and Cambridge, already sobered by closures such as Lir, McGreevy’s, The Pour House, and Whiskey’s.
“With the lack of people in office buildings and in the hotels, it just wasn’t viable. We were losing money,” co-owner Peter Sarmanian said at the time.
We shall live to see another day! Happy to announce that we have nice landlords and worked out an arrangement that will allow The Kinsale to reopen in Spring 2021 when all this nonsense is most hopefully over. It’s called hibernation, and it’s all the rage. pic.twitter.com/xVuEAYAYX4— Kinsale Irish Pub (@Kinsale_Boston) October 29, 2020
Happily, thanks to landlord negotiations, the two Irish pubs will now remain in place through the winter, which will allow Sarmanian to reevaluate his options this spring. Provided that COVID-19 doesn’t resurface, he’ll be able to reopen his beloved bars once more.
Advertisement
“If the business environment gets better post-COVID-19, the plan is to open back up,” he says. “We’re optimistic.”
Our beers are going into hibernation! The Asgard will reopen in Spring 2021 when this unpleasantness has subsided. Many thanks to our landlord for working with us, and our patrons for missing us. If only 2020 would wrap things up... pic.twitter.com/gOXJZEGmzK— Asgard Irish Pub (@AsgardCambridge) October 29, 2020
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.