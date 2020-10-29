fb-pixel
RESTAURANTS

New hope for the Asgard and the Kinsale pubs

Two beloved bars will hang on until spring, thanks to landlord negotiations.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated October 29, 2020, 1 hour ago
The bar-going community in Boston and Cambridge was already sobered by closures such as Lir, McGreevy’s, The Pour House, and Whiskey’s on Boylston Street. But there is hope for the Kinsale and the Asgard.
The bar-going community in Boston and Cambridge was already sobered by closures such as Lir, McGreevy’s, The Pour House, and Whiskey’s on Boylston Street. But there is hope for the Kinsale and the Asgard.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In early October, The Asgard in Central Square and the Kinsale in Government Center announced their closure. It sent shockwaves through the bar-going community in Boston and Cambridge, already sobered by closures such as Lir, McGreevy’s, The Pour House, and Whiskey’s.

“With the lack of people in office buildings and in the hotels, it just wasn’t viable. We were losing money,” co-owner Peter Sarmanian said at the time.

Happily, thanks to landlord negotiations, the two Irish pubs will now remain in place through the winter, which will allow Sarmanian to reevaluate his options this spring. Provided that COVID-19 doesn’t resurface, he’ll be able to reopen his beloved bars once more.

Advertisement

“If the business environment gets better post-COVID-19, the plan is to open back up,” he says. “We’re optimistic.”


Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.