New hope for the Asgard and the Kinsale pubs

In early October, The Asgard in Central Square and the Kinsale in Government Center announced their closure. It sent shockwaves through the bar-going community in Boston and Cambridge, already sobered by closures such as Lir, McGreevy’s, The Pour House, and Whiskey’s.

“With the lack of people in office buildings and in the hotels, it just wasn’t viable. We were losing money,” co-owner Peter Sarmanian said at the time.