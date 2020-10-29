In Watertown, Gigi’s is the little pizzeria that could

Gianna Girginis, the daughter of the owners of Gigi's Pizza Co,, puts her mask on before entering the shop.

Why: For a monstrous slab of delectable spinach pie, plus Greek-style pizza and subs.

The back story: You know what’s worse off than the restaurant business right now? The limo business.

“We used to get celebrities. Overnight, it was destroyed. I’ve gotten three calls since March 28,” says Alexi Girginis, whose car service has seen better days. “So I took all my life savings and opened up this place.”

“This place” is Gigi’s, named for his 5-year-old daughter. Girginis and his wife, Amanda, live in town and dreamed of opening their own neighborhood restaurant. His dad, Bill Girginis, owned pizzerias in Raynham and Waltham for decades. Bill’s spinach pie, baked fresh twice daily, is a menu mainstay.

Advertisement

Alexi and Amanda Girginis (with their daughter Gianna, 5, behind them) in front of their new shop. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

“I learned everything from him, being by his side,” Girginis says. “So we just jumped into the deep end, full force, and we’ve been going strong ever since.”

He’s done a busy takeout business (no dine-in yet) since opening last month while juggling his daughter’s remote schooling.

“I’m Greek. My wife’s Italian. You can imagine what our conversations are like,” he says, laughing.

The homemade spinach pie. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

What to eat: Definitely get a slab of that creamy spinach pie ($6.99), cut into fat squares with phyllo dough. Too often this dough shimmers with grease; Gigi’s version is smooth, crackly, and paper-thin, and it easily serves two. There’s your standard array of pizzeria subs — steak bombs, eggplant parmesan — but I like the meatball on a sweetish braided roll ($9.99). Sometimes meatballs inside subs are shriveled and charred, as if a puddle of tomato sauce will disguise their inadequacy. Not here; they’re soft and cooked just right, without gristle. American cheese (go on, judge me) is placed properly, against the bread, so that it melts right into the roll instead of sticking out like a cold blanket atop the fillings. Girginis says that Gigi’s Cutlet ($11.50) is his current bestseller: a chicken cutlet topped with prosciutto, roasted red peppers, and fresh mozzarella.

Advertisement

Gigi's Cutlet. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Pizza is Greek-style ($8.50 and up), not too thin and not too thick, without that Neapolitan stretch. We got the Hawaiian, pineapple and ham, sturdy and oil-free. My fourth-grader begged for honey barbecue wings, too, and I reluctantly agreed, figuring they were just a menu afterthought ($6.50 and up). It’s been a few days, and the pickiest child on the planet will not stop asking for these “crispy, saucy” wings. (They also come in buffalo, honey buffalo, sweet chili, and teriyaki versions.)

Portions are large, and budget-hounds, take note: Join a rewards program for discounts.

What to drink: Whatever you have at home.

The takeaway: A bright, wholesome spot in a bleak restaurant landscape — and, hopefully, a local success story.

“I’m so happy. I didn’t expect us to be this busy, knock on wood. But the food is good,” Girginis says.

I agree, and I think you will, too.

129 Waltham St., Watertown, 617-744-0957, www.gigispizzaco.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.