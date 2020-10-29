Where to order your Thanksgiving feast

If you long for the luxury of a hotel without leaving your lair, consider: In the Back Bay, the Fairmont Copley Plaza (138 St. James Ave. at Dartmouth Street) hosts private Thanksgiving parties in its ballrooms for lunch and dinner at $105 per guest; the traditional menu (turkey, stuffing, pecan pie) is also available for takeout. Order by Sunday, Nov. 22; contactless delivery is available, too. Its on-site restaurant. OAK Long Bar + Kitchen , has specials such as bacon-wrapped turkey breast and pecan pie. Call 617-585-7222 for more info.

Strange as it seems, Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. Ahead, here’s what local restaurants have planned. Stay tuned — we’ll update routinely.

Downtown, Stillwater (120 Kingston St. at Essex Street) offers an abundance of sides, dessert, and cocktails to go; each side dish feeds up to eight people, if not more. Get sausage-topped sweet potatoes, Dutch apple pie, and ginger Negronis to guzzle at home; order by Monday, Nov. 23, to pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Order at www.stillwaterboston.com.

The South End’s Beehive (541 Tremont St. and Clarendon Street) offers a $76 pre-fixe, three-course menu starting at 11 a.m. with dishes your Grandma probably never made: lobster and pumpkin bisque, salt-and-pepper chicken wings, chocolate pumpkin brownies, cranberry panna cotta, and more. Pre-order the same menu to go by Friday, Nov. 20. Not a turkey fan? Also choose between salmon and brisket, with chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Order at www.beehiveboston.com/thanksgiving.

Nearby, feed up to eight people with Coppa’s feast of turkey, sausage stuffing, porcini-and-celery-root puree, Brussels sprouts with Calabrian chilies, and fun add-ons like day-after sandwich kits and bags of oysters (253 Shawmut Ave. at Milford Street). Preorder by Nov. 16 at 617-391-0902.

In Harvard Square, Bambara offers a $25 per person meal kit for preorder until Wednesday, Nov. 18; pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25. A portion of proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry. Get turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, apple or pumpkin pie — and add on those crucial cocktails, like a 16-ounce rye-spiked cider for $25. Order at 617-395-2509.

And in the Seaport, Davio’s (50 Liberty Drive) serves dinner from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for $75 per adult ($23 for kids): turkey, stuffing, sides, pies, and its full regular menu for those not in a turkey mood. Reserve at www.davios.com. They’ll offer the same menu in the Back Bay (75 Arlington St. at Stuart Street).

Pie at Davio's.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.