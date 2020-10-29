2 million ballots have already been cast in Massachusetts. That’s more votes than what Clinton got

Ballots have continually poured into local clerks offices in recent weeks, fueled by the state’s expanded mail-in voting option and a two-week early voting period that ends Friday. Of the 2.1 million votes already submitted as of Thursday, 60 percent, or 1,267,294, had been cast by mail.

That flood of early ballots has also surpassed another, more unofficial, milestone: More Massachusetts residents have voted this year than the total number who cast ballots for Hillary Clinton for president four years ago, when she won the state by nearly 30 points.

More than 2 million Massachusetts residents have already cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s general election, doubling the number who voted ahead of Election Day in 2016, according to state data released Thursday.

Advertisement

For comparison, Clinton and running mate Time Kaine earned 1,995,196 votes here in the 2016 election, nearly doubling what President Trump won.

Thursday’s new vote totals marked a dramatic uptick from even last week, when one of every four registered voters in the state — and nearly 1.2 million in total — had submitted a ballot by Oct. 21, also underscoring what were dramatic differences in turnout to date between wealthy suburbs and the state’s urban centers.

With five days left until Election Day, 44 percent of the state’s 4.66 million total registered voters had already weighed in as of Thursday. Eastham had the highest turnout so far, with 69.3 percent of its 4,600 voters submitting ballots, followed by Lexington (68.8 percent) and Concord (67.6 percent).

In Springfield, 21.1 percent of its 106,300 registered voters have returned a ballot, the lowest share of any town or city with more than 2,000 people in the state.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin has said he already expected a historic turnout this year, which appeared likely to “significantly” exceed the current record from 2016, when more than 3.3 million ballots were cast.

Advertisement

Voters were given variety of options amid the coronavirus pandemic, including casting a ballot by mail, as more than 800,000 did in the state’s September primary, or during the in-person early voting period. (About 1.04 million people had voted early in 2016.)

Every municipality is also expected to offer a secure drop box, which officials have urged people to use amid warnings from the United States Postal Service that any ballot mailed less than a week before Election Day may not arrive in time. Massachusetts voters can track their ballots through an online portal.

Galvin this week directed local election officials around the state to increase security of their drop boxes, including employing police to monitor them, using video surveillance, or emptying them more frequently after authorities say an “emotionally disturbed” Boston man lit one on fire in Copley Square.

Galvin’s office also sent another directive Monday, telling local officials that if they’re unable to have “personal security” watch drop boxes on Halloween night, they should empty unattended boxes by 5 p.m. that night and keep them locked until the following morning.

The state has also loosened several rules in order to ensure votes are counted this fall. Massachusetts voters who legally submit an absentee ballot but die before Election Day will still have their vote counted, a change from past elections in the state.

And any ballot postmarked by Tuesday and received by a local election official by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 will also still be counted. The flexibility gives voters more breathing room, but it also means in any tightly contested contests, it may now take days until a race is called.

Advertisement

Voting rights advocates are also keeping an eye on an uptick in ballots being rejected. Massachusetts election officials turned aside nearly 18,000 from last month’s state primary, roughly half because they arrived too late — more than tripling the number discarded during the 2018 and 2016 general elections.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.