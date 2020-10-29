25-year-old man killed in single-car crash in Waltham

A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Waltham, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a crash at 2:46 a.m. Sunday on River Street and found a “badly damaged” vehicle at the town’s border with Watertown, according to a statement from Sergeant William Gallant of Waltham Police.
The driver, a 25-year-old man, was treated at the scene for serious injuries. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds, Gallant said in the statement.
The driver’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified, according to the statement. The matter is being investigated by the Waltham Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
No further information was immediately available.