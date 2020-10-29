Assumption University in Worcester to lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Students at Assumption University in Worcester will shelter-in-place for at least one week and commuter students will switch to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, the school announced Thursday.

The lockdown will start at 8 a.m. on Friday and and continue until Friday, Nov. 6. During that time, students on campus must stay in their dorm rooms and only essential personnel will be allowed on campus, University President Francesco C. Cesareo said in a letter to the campus community Thursday.

Eight students tested positive for the virus this week, and a total of 130 students are in quarantine or self-isolating on and off-campus, Michael K. Guilfoyle, executive director of communications for the university, said in an e-mail.