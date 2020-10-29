Boston Mayor Marty Walsh unveils effort to encourage people to get tested for coronavirus

Despite the increased availability of tests, he said, city officials have seen the daily testing numbers fall off in recent weeks.

“I’m asking everyone to commit to getting tested for COVID-19. Getting tested is how you keep yourself and your family safe,” Walsh said at an afternoon briefing with reporters. "And it’s also how we track the presence of the virus in our community.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise , Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday unveiled the “Get The Test Boston” pledge, an initiative aimed at getting more people tested for the virus.

“As we head into a critical time, we need to turn that around,” Walsh said. “We need everyone to focus on how they can help.”

The mayor added that he gets tested for the virus on a regular basis.

“It’s quick, it doesn’t hurt,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to arm yourself with knowledge and be part of a community defense against this virus.”

Walsh’s office said companies can take the pledge by encouraging all employees to get tested, especially workers with symptoms, those at risk for health complications upon infection, anyone in close contact with someone infected, and anyone who’s traveled or attended a large gathering.

City workers, the office said in a statement, will be eligible for one paid hour to get tested once every 14 days during their normal work hours. Officials are urging businesses to consider similar arrangements and also to spread the word on locations for testing, including Boston’s free mobile testing sites.

“Boston’s COVID-19 numbers are increasing, and our public health data is clear: we need more residents to get tested,” Walsh said in a statement from his office. “Everyone who does their part will save lives, and make a difference. I’d like to thank the companies who have already signed onto the testing pledge, and I encourage every resident in our city to look at the resources we have available, and seriously consider getting tested to protect themselves and their communities as we work to stop the further spread of COVID-19.”

Walsh’s office said signees to the testing pledge already include the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Boston Main Streets, Boston Red Sox, Bunker Hill Community College, Drift, MassChallenge, Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP, Rapid7, Rise Construction Management, Roxbury Community College, Stop & Shop, TD Garden, The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, UNITE HERE Local 26, and Wayfair. (John Henry, principal owner of the Red Sox, also owns The Boston Globe.)

The Globe reports in Thursday’s editions that Boston’s weekly count of residents who were tested for the first time declined nearly 50 percent over a monthlong period, according to data provided by the Boston Public Health Commission. The decline, which officials attribute to “COVID fatigue,” has prompted city leaders to urge more residents to seek testing, even if they think they are low-risk — advice scientists say all Commonwealth residents would be wise to follow.

“People have done an amazing job within Boston of trying to do what they need to do to keep each other and their families safe, and part of that is getting tested,” said Marty Martinez, chief of health and human services. “We’re trying to remind folks that everyone should be tested, regardless of symptoms. Unless you’re in complete isolation, there is risk for most people.”

"Thank you to Mayor Walsh and the City of Boston for being the model in increasing testing access and encouraging more Bostonians to get tested,” said UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo in the statement from Walsh’s office. “We are proud to sign onto Mayor Walsh’s ‘Get The Test Boston’ pledge to ensure our workers safety and to help keep our community safe.”

Rapid7 CEO Corey E. Thomas said his company enthusiastically hopped on board.

"We know how important it is to share crucial public health information, and we’re proud to sign onto the City of Boston’s testing pledge,” Thomas said in the statement. “We are committed to sharing the COVID-19 testing resources with our employees, and will continue to do our part to make sure we keep our city, employees and communities safe.”

Walsh’s office said individual residents can also do their part by sharing test locations and the #GetTheTestBoston hashtag on social media, and continuing to take precautions such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand-washing, cleaning surfaces, and avoiding large gatherings, especially parties.

Walsh said at the news conference that the party pitfall is especially prescient heading into Halloween weekend.

“There should be no parties this weekend,” Walsh said.

He encouraged families to opt for virtual Halloween events this year and said that if they do trick-or-treat Saturday, they should not knock on doors and only take candy left out for children on porches. Costumed folks should wear face coverings under their scary garb, Walsh said.

Turning to the presidential election, Walsh said that as of Wednesday, some 138,000 Bostonians had already cast their ballots, or roughly 32 percent of all registered voters.

He said city officials are preparing for possible demonstrations following Election Day on Tuesday and urged residents to “be respectful of each other."

Walsh, a former labor leader who is backing Democrat Joe Biden for the White House, said that “hopefully we go back to being a people that respect one another” on Wednesday. He said he currently sees that spirit in Boston but “not around the country.”

Dasia Moore of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.