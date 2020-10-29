Boston releases reports aimed at protecting North End, Dorchester from climate change effects

Measures for the Dorchester shoreline include the redesign of Morrissey Boulevard to stop flooding, the creation of a more accessible waterfront, completing the connection of the Neponset River Trail in Mattapan to the Harborwalk from Tenean Beach to Victory Park, and coordinating with UMass Boston to further open up the waterfront along Columbia Point.

Walsh’s office said the reports “outline a roadmap for near- and long-term solutions to protect from coastal flooding, increase access and open space along the waterfront, and enhance the public-private collaboration necessary for stakeholders in each neighborhood required for successful transformation and protection.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh released a pair of reports Thursday detailing measures that will try to mitigate the effects of climate change in the North End and Dorchester.

In the North End, city authorities plan to convene a “Long Wharf Property Owner Stakeholder Group” in coming months. The wharf is owned by the Boston Planning & Development Agency, and the hope is the stakeholder group will foster collaboration and lead to “solutions to create a connected and resilient sub-district, and enhance Long Wharf as the gateway for water transportation,” according to Walsh’s office.

Additionally, there is a planned redesign of the North End’s Christopher Columbus Park that will include elevation to protect against flooding while improving waterfront open space and connections to the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Another North End project is slated to be completed later this fall. According to officials, the $15.3 million initiative would raise the level of athletic fields along the harbor out of the floodzone, elevate the harborwalk by 4 feet, and strengthen the sea wall.

“Now more than ever, we must protect the health and well-being of all residents and communities in Boston, and ensure our vulnerable neighborhoods are protected from the impacts of climate change,” said Walsh in a statement. “These reports focus on creating an equitable, sustainable path forward, and outline transformative plans to protect our homes, neighborhoods, and businesses from sea-level rise and flooding.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.