Cuddly bears, enterprising women, and a centennial

Emily Williams, director of Elders Affairs in Bridgewater , was celebrated with a car parade, balloons, and flowers to recognize her outstanding job throughout the pandemic. The town’s Elder Affairs Commission hosted the parade on Oct. 19. “She has gone above and beyond not only by building the Senior Center into a thriving destination during our time of crisis, but also continuing to maintain connections with our most vulnerable citizens: the senior population,” said David Frim, director of the commission.

The Middleborough Fire Department received a warm and fuzzy gift to help comfort children during routine or crisis situations. For Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September, Jill Fernandes and her family collected donations to support research, as well as purchase Cuddle Bear book sets and stuffed Cuddle Bears for firefighters to give to children. A portion of the proceeds was given directly to the Scott Carter Foundation to help fund pediatric cancer research.

WEST

Learn about the enterprising women of Boston in the six decades between the Civil War and World War I during a virtual talk hosted by the Old Schwamb Mill in Arlington. Photographer and public historian Susan Wilson will trace the origins and development of several of Boston’s most enterprising women and the theories behind their unique strengths and accomplishments. The Zoom event will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Access the lecture at bit.ly/31D0LG3.

Stargaze under a beautiful night sky at the Gore Place in Waltham on Friday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. You’ll learn how to identify stars, planets‚ and constellations, and uncover the historical importance of astronomy in the early 19th century. The outdoor session is designed for adults and children ages 6 and up with no prior astronomy knowledge. In the event of inclement weather, the program will take place online and participants will be notified ahead of time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 17 years old, and must be purchased in advance at goreplace.org.

NORTH

Jenna McCarriston of Marblehead, a junior criminal justice major at Curry College in Milton, recently launched “Lynn Badges and Books,” a literacy program that connects Lynn police officers with local public schools to build positive relations between youths and law enforcement. McCarriston wanted to create an internship that would “make a difference” after struggling to find an opportunity amid this year’s public health crisis. McCarriston’s work includes finding children’s books, recording officers as they read stories out loud, and uploading the videos to YouTube.

The Cabot in Beverly will host a virtual celebration of its centennial anniversary on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. “Lights. Camera. Cabot. Here’s To The Next 100” will be a live-streamed event featuring a mix of regionally and nationally known musicians, including Martin Sexton. The celebration will kick off by unveiling the Cabot’s main lobby, which has been renovated to its original grandeur. The event is free. RSVP at thecabot.org/cabot100celebration.

